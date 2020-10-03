TrojanSports - USC learns its new 2020 season schedule, opens with 9 a.m. PT kickoff

While the Pac-12 is getting a later start than the other Power 5 football conferences, the Trojans won't have to wait long on the first day of their season to get things kicked off.

USC will open on Saturday, Nov. 7, at home against Arizona State -- at 9 a.m. PT.

Many fans won't be happy with the early morning start time, to accommodate a national viewing audience, but fans won't be allowed in the Coliseum anyway. The Pac-12 wanted to land in a prime Saturday viewing spot as it battles for stature and perception after starting two weeks after the Big Ten and many weeks after the ACC, Big 12 and SEC, which all opened play in September.

Also notable, USC's cross-division regular-season game will come at home against Washington State in Week 5.

Many -- including this site -- had suggested that the Pac-12, already facing an uphill climb for potential College Football Playoff consideration, would have given itself the best chance by having its projected top teams USC and Oregon meet in the regular season (and perhaps again in the conference championship game) to maximize strength of schedule.

Washington State went 6-7 last year and lost coach Mike Leach to Mississippi State, replacing him with Hawaii's Nick Rolovich.

The rest of USC's six regular-season games will be against its South Division foes, including Arizona State and Colorado at home and Arizona, Utah and UCLA on the road.

That means the Trojans won't play familiar in-state crossover foes Stanford and Cal unless they meet in the conference championship game.

"One, just as coaches and players, we're grateful for an opportunity to play a game and play a great game -- USC and Arizona State, two national profile quarterbacks that are going on display at a time that I think the whole nation is going to be watching across the board," USC coach Clay Helton said during the FOX Big Noon Kickoff show. "We're excited. You want to be on the brightest lights, on the brightest stage, and right off the bat Game 1 you're in that situation, we're grateful as a staff and as a team."

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis and Arizona State's Jayden Daniels are the conference's top returning quarterbacks after each had breakout freshman seasons.

Slovis passed for 3,502 yards, 30 touchdowns and 9 interceptions while completing 71.9 percent of his passes, while Daniels passed for 2,943 yards, 17 TDs and 2 INTs and rushed for 355 yards and 3 TDs. The two didn't square off last season as Daniels was injured and held out against USC -- a game in which Slovis passed for 432 yards (his second-most of the season), 4 TDs and 1 INT.

USC opens full preseason camp on Friday, Oct. 9. The Trojans have been working out in some capacity since players started filtering back to campus in late June, went through a few weeks of being allowed 12 hours with the coaching staff and are now in 20-hour-a-week mode with 12 hours of on-field instruction permitted (mostly individual drill work).

"We really took July, August, September to prepare their bodies. Now we're sitting here in October, basically in OTA format having a chance to be able to install systems -- the new defensive coordinator, new special teams coordinator as well as the second year within an offense with coach [Graham] Harrell," Helton said. "The next five, six weeks are about implementing those systems and preparing for the opening game against Arizona State."

This is the first time since 1914 that USC has not played at least California or Stanford in a season.

