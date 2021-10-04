USC legend Carson Palmer is going to be honored during halftime of USC's home game against Utah on Saturday night as recognition for his upcoming induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

As he tells it, Palmer was talking to Trojans athletic director Mike Bohn and interim head coach Donte Williams about the plan for the game, but his attention to the details wandered after they told Palmer they wanted him to lead the team out of the tunnel in the Coliseum.

"I'm excited to be at the game. I love going to the game, I love watching them on TV obviously, but I'm honestly most excited to run out of the tunnel," he said during a Zoom call with reporters Monday. "I talked to Mr. Bohn, the athletic director, and the coach Donte the other day and ... I forgot everything he said about everything else when he said, 'Do you want to lead us out of the tunnel?' I started thinking about that and getting pumped up for that and thinking about having my son down there with me. I'm obviously honored to be honored at halftime, but I'm really excited to lead the team out of the tunnel."

Palmer, who won the 2002 Heisman Trophy and went on to a longer career as an NFL quarterback, was announced in January as one of 13 inductees in the 2021 College Football HOF class and will be formally inducted at a Dec. 7 dinner in Las Vegas and then enshrined at the Hall in Atlanta.

He becomes the 45th inductee with USC ties in the College Football HOF including 34 players.

"Truly honored. I don't think I went to USC with the goal of being a Hall of Famer. I went to USC with the goal of getting an education, playing for I think the best university and the best football program in the country. I went with the goal of winning a national championship and I think I thought about being an All-American but really was just focused more on team goals," Palmer said Monday. "Definitely, it never crossed my mind eventually wanting to get into the Hall of Fame. I just thought you go and you play your best and let your play speak for itself."

"Then as I got out of college and got into the NFL and now that I've retired from the NFL, I realize the enormity of it and what an amazing, amazing blessing it is. Some of the names on that list are the names I grew up watching and the names I idolized. But I don't think I ever really put myself in the same breath as the Ronnie Lotts and Anthony Munoz and the list goes on and on and on. As I've gotten away from the game and had a chance to sit back and really kind of reflect on everything, I realize just how amazing of an accomplishment this is and just truly feel blessed."

Palmer was a four-year starter at QB for USC in 1998 and 1999-2002, setting or tying 33 Pac-10 and USC total offense and passing records, including becoming the league's career leader in total offense (11,621 yards) and passing yards (11,818 yards). He now ranks second in USC history with 11,818 career passing yards, since surpassed by Matt Barkley (12,327).