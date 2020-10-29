TrojanSports - USC leverages upcoming NIL potential with new in-house production studio

Before long, college athletes will finally be able to cash in on their Name, Image and Likeness. Details and parameters are still being worked out, but it's coming and it will change the landscape of college football in a major way. Some prospects may start considering what schools and football programs can best develop their brand to maximize personal NIL revenue. It will become a major part of recruiting battles. And so USC took a very savvy and proactive move in announcing Thursday that it had formed an "alliance" with J1S -- which bills itself as a full-service creative agency -- to launch BLVD Studios, which according to the news release is "an innovative in-house creative lab [that] will provide resources, education, and strategy to help student-athletes build, promote, and leverage their brands and maximize their market value." The announcement, following a well-coordinated promotion build-up on social media from head coach Clay Helton, quarterback Kedon Slovis, Trojans legend Matt Leinart and more, came with a video release Thursday morning showing BLVD Studios will be doing moving forward.



Because there is a significant recruiting hook to this, USC also tailored its message to key prospects, as shared by 2021 QB commit Miller Moss. (Click on tweet to show full message). "Sitting in the media capital of college football, the formation of BLVD Studios ensures that USC football players will have the resources to capitalize on Name, Image, Likeness opportunities," the message to recruits reads. "BLVD Studios represents an in-house creative lab to help educate and develop YOUR brand unlike anywhere else in the country. BLVD embodies the heart of LA ... where you can become a star ..."

“Being able to bring in J1S and BLVD Studios to focus on the student-athlete and their brand marketing is huge for us. This is a new landscape in college football and to be successful you have to be proactive,” Helton said in a statement. According to the news release, J1S has previously partnered with Georgia Tech and Oklahoma football, as well as several professional athletes and Fortune 500 companies, but "USC will be their only client west of Texas, and one of just five J1S partners in college football." USC outlined the ways in which BLVD Studios will serve student-athletes. From the news release: o Education: Annual curriculum focused on individual brand growth, social media strategy, market opportunities, and financial literacy o Data and Reporting: Full-service platform to track content performance, understand key metrics and social media analytics such as engagement rates and audience demographics, and cutting-edge media valuation technology to assess the value of social media posts o Brand Management: Ideation, production, and distribution of content creation for social channels, day-to-day operational needs, and personalized marketing strategies for current athletes and coaches o Brand Narrative: Capture branding trends and concepts throughout Los Angeles and college football and take a big picture approach to enhance the storytelling of USC Football athletes BLVD Studios will direct and produce athlete-driven content elements such as custom graphics and logos, photography, videos, podcasts, and more.