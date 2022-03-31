USC LG Andrew Vorhees shares how new direction for program lured him back

When Lincoln Riley arrived at the end of November, his most immediate focus was on recruiting and building what would become his first USC football team.

But that was not just about rallying the 2022 signing class or working the transfer portal -- he also had some internal recruiting to do, at least in terms of veteran offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees.

After the best season of his collegiate career last fall, playing both his natural left guard spot and filling in solidly at left tackle, Vorhees had a real decision to make regarding his football future and whether it was the right time to pursue the NFL.

Riley, meanwhile, knew how important Vorhees was to the Trojans' chances for success in 2022.

"Coach told me when he first got here Andrew was thinking about leaving pretty strong. Then he just came in a few days later and said, 'Coach, I'm staying, I want to be a part of it.' I'm glad he did," new offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Josh Henson said. "Obviously, he's a talented player. He's a really good person and he's going to be a leader in that unit."

Vorhees, who is settling back in at left guard as a sixth-year senior, reflected back on that decision and what convinced him to be a part of this transition for the program.