USC LG Andrew Vorhees shares how new direction for program lured him back
**Not subscribed? TrojanSports.com is running a special promo to celebrate Lincoln Riley's first spring with the program. Sign up before April 1 and get 50 PERCENT OFF a new annual subscription. Use promo code RILEYERA and this link. It's that easy!**
When Lincoln Riley arrived at the end of November, his most immediate focus was on recruiting and building what would become his first USC football team.
But that was not just about rallying the 2022 signing class or working the transfer portal -- he also had some internal recruiting to do, at least in terms of veteran offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees.
After the best season of his collegiate career last fall, playing both his natural left guard spot and filling in solidly at left tackle, Vorhees had a real decision to make regarding his football future and whether it was the right time to pursue the NFL.
Riley, meanwhile, knew how important Vorhees was to the Trojans' chances for success in 2022.
"Coach told me when he first got here Andrew was thinking about leaving pretty strong. Then he just came in a few days later and said, 'Coach, I'm staying, I want to be a part of it.' I'm glad he did," new offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Josh Henson said. "Obviously, he's a talented player. He's a really good person and he's going to be a leader in that unit."
Vorhees, who is settling back in at left guard as a sixth-year senior, reflected back on that decision and what convinced him to be a part of this transition for the program.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news