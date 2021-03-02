TrojanSports - USC makes top 6 for Rivals100 CB Gentry Williams

USC fans have learned over the last year that cornerbacks coach Donte Williams will aggressively pursue the top CBs across the country, and that he can never be counted out as one of the top recruiters nationally.

So while it may seem like a longshot of sorts for the Trojans to pull a Rivals100 prospect out of Oklahoma, it's nonetheless notable that they made the top 6 list for 4-star cornerback Gentry Williams (Tulsa, Okla.) on Tuesday.

Williams is ranked the No. 7 CB and No. 51 national prospect overall in this 2022 class.

USC, of course, already has a commitment from the No. 1 CB -- 5-star Domani Jackson -- as well as 4-star CB Fabian Ross, so the Trojans are really just looking for one final piece at that position. They have several leads, including local 4-star Ephesians Prysock and another top-100 national prospect in Julian Humphrey out of Houston, Texas.

But Gentry Williams remains firmly on the radar with USC making the latest cut in his recruitment along with Missouri, LSU, Arkansas, Florida and in-state power Oklahoma.