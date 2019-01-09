Not only has Kliff Kingsbury's abrupt departure after a mere month on the job been a public embarrassment for USC, but it's also dealt the Trojans a major setback in finding an ideal offensive coordinator with the market mostly picked over already.

Of the offensive coordinators who guided the top 20 offenses in college football this past season, half have already changed jobs.

USC now has to both try and repair the damage caused by the Kingsbury saga while also finding a coordinator who can steal back some of that excitement and optimism that the new Arizona Cardinals head coach had delivered and then snatched away in his blink of a tenure.

That is, assuming that Trojans head coach Clay Helton doesn't just end up taking back play-calling duties himself.

Here's our list of potential OC fits and targets for the Trojans, listed alphabetically.