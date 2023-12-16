In a span of less than an hour Saturday, former DBs coach Donte Williams announced his departure from USC after four seasons and the Trojans promptly announced the hiring of former Houston defensive coordinator Doug Belk as his replacement.

Belk was a graduate assistant at Alabama from 2014-16, then the cornerbacks coach at West Virginia from 2017-18, the co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach at Houston in 2019-20 and the defensive coordinator/safeties coach the last three seasons. He was named a semifinalist for the prestigious Broyles Award -- recognizing the top assistant coach in college football -- in 2021.

"Doug Belk is another tremendous addition to our staff," USC coach Lincoln Riley said in a statement. "His impressive body of work and reputation as a high-level coach and recruiter speak for themselves. I'm excited to welcome him to USC."

Belk is the third new addition to the USC defensive staff, following the hires of defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn (from UCLA) and linebackers coach Matt Entz (currently the head coach at North Dakota State). Defensive line coach Shaun Nua and outside linebackers coach Roy Manning are the remaining holdovers on the defensive staff -- for now.