TrojanSports.com

It comes as no grand revelation, but it was still probably a welcomed acknowledgement for many to hear USC offensive line coach Tim Drevno and the two contenders for the starting center job -- redshirt-sophomore Brett Neilon and redshirt-freshman Justin Dedich -- leave no doubt as to their primary emphasis this spring.

None specifically referenced former senior starter Toa Lobendahn or his pronounced snapping issues last fall, nor did they need to -- it is simply understood that the Trojans must be cleaner in that facet of the operation.

"It's been a good competition. Both those guys are doing a good job. I think our snaps have been good. We're tracking those every day. There's always a point of emphasis on a snap because that's the most important thing is taking care of the football," Drevno said after practice Tuesday.

Said Neilon: "The team is the ball so getting the ball perfect for the quarterback makes it easier, and that's our job. So we want to be the guardians for the quarterback, and when that ball's perfect it just makes it easier for him to do his job."

Head coach Clay Helton and former offensive line coach Neil Callaway, who was dismissed mid-season last fall, were repeatedly asked about the Trojans' persistent snapping issues and whether a change would be considered at center.

They repeatedly made it clear they were sticking with Lobendahn, a respected senior who had been voted a team captain. Lobendahn even acknowledged near the end of the season that he too wondered if center might not be his best position -- he had played elsewhere on the line in the past -- but he didn't want to displace any of the other starters.

Eventually, those struggles would lead to an especially high snap late in the season against Cal that soared over QB JT Daniels and was recovered in the end zone for a safety. That sparked the Golden Bears' rally from a 14-0 halftime deficit on the way to a 15-14 Trojans loss -- one that ultimately contributed to USC finishing a win shy of bowl eligibility.

Drevno was moved from running backs coach to replace Callaway late in the season, but his impact on the offensive line will be judged in 2019 as he gets to have full influence on the unit.

And there's already one rather telling change to the proceedings.

As he noted, Drevno is tracking every snap delivered this spring practice and letting his centers know their success rate after each session -- and he's not grading on a curve. Neilon confirmed that the snap tracking was new this spring and that it's being taken very seriously.

"He tracks each snap percentage. He's being very nitpicky about it so even if it's a little bit off, he's counting it as a miss," Neilon said. "So Justin and I last Saturday [before spring break] we both hit around 80 [percent]. … He just shows us before each day, 'You got 20 out of 29, 20 were perfect, 7 went to the right, 1 was high, yada, yada, yada.' ...

"He's been very harsh about it -- not harsh, but 'This is your percentage, the higher the percentage obviously the better off it is and we're going to play the person that snaps better.' And other things, but that's also a main factor into it."

Said Dedich: "I like it a lot better because it really pushes us to actually focus on the snap; not just kind of if we have a bad snap, 'Oh, whooptie-doo.' We've got to be accountable for our snaps, and every time they stick it up on the board it can be embarrassing or kind of cool."

Interestingly, USC's last five primary centers have been converted from other positions on the line. Lobendahn had played both guard and tackle before moving to center for his final season.

Neilon and Dedich, however, were both recruited as centers -- highly-coveted centers.

Neilon was rated a 4-star prospect and ranked the No. 2 center nationally in the 2017 recruiting class, and Dedich was a 4-star prospect and the No. 1-ranked center in the 2018 class.







"They're both smart and they're both football savvy. … A picture can change and they can adjust," Drevno said.

Neilon worked most of the first-team reps Tuesday, but Dedich has gotten his time with the top unit this spring as well.

When asked if Neilon was a bit ahead, considering he started the season opener last year with Lobendahn injured, Drevno said he didn't see it that way necessarily.

"I couldn't say that. We've been rotating those guys off. It's way too early to tell that," he said. "… You're rolling the balls out and you're always competing."

To get ready for that competition this spring, Neilon said he went up from 280 pounds to 298-300. Dedich said he's up to 296-297, which is around the heaviest he's ever been, while also trading fat for muscle. He also added that he's working to shore up his self-acknowledged area of weakness -- pass protection -- and he indeed was working on his technique after most of the other players had already left Tuesday.

"Justin is a great player. We're going to keep battling and it will carry on till whenever, and that's coach's decision," Neilon said. "We're both great teammates to each other and we're going to compete hard against each other. It's still relatively really early in the process with spring and then fall camp. But yeah, coach Drevno, he tells us everyday [how we're doing] and keeps us updated."

Said Dedich: "Me and Brett just kind of got to take control of the line and bring us together as a unit because the center leads the whole group. … We're just trying to bring [the energy] up and be tougher than last year. Don't want to get called soft anymore."