USC OL Maximus Gibbs enters transfer portal
As fall camp continues to progress and the USC depth chart starts to crystalize, one Trojan offensive lineman has hit the transfer portal.
Sophomore Maximus Gibbs entered the portal Wednesday, Rivals has learned. The Los Angeles area native never really found a home at USC. He arrived as an offensive lineman but spent most of last season on the defensive line, appearing in eight games there and recording two tackles. He moved back to the offensive line for 2022.
A former three-star recruit, Gibbs chose USC over an impressive list of other suitors that included Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma and Oregon.
USC has been one of the busiest programs in the portal this offseason, both due to players leaving the program and being brought to the roster by new coach Lincoln Riley. Gibbs is the fourth scholarship offensive lineman to leave the Trojans since the end of last season, joining Liam Douglas (UCLA), Casey Collier (Oklahoma State) and Ty Buchanan (Texas Tech). USC added one offensive lineman via the portal in former Virginia starter Bobby Haskins.