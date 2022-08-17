USC OL Maximus Gibbs enters transfer portal

As fall camp continues to progress and the USC depth chart starts to crystalize, one Trojan offensive lineman has hit the transfer portal.

Sophomore Maximus Gibbs entered the portal Wednesday, Rivals has learned. The Los Angeles area native never really found a home at USC. He arrived as an offensive lineman but spent most of last season on the defensive line, appearing in eight games there and recording two tackles. He moved back to the offensive line for 2022.