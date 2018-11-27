DL coach Kenechi Udeze addresses departure from USC
USC has lost a second assistant coach in as many days as the post-season staff shuffle continues.
Defensive line coach Kenechi Udeze announced on Twitter on Tuesday morning that he is no longer with the program.
"For the last three years, it has been my privilege coaching you guys in more than just football," he wrote. "I couldn't be more happy with the growth of you guys and couldn't be more excited with what is on the horizon of your careers. Unfortunately, I will not be here to see it. I'd like to thank Coach Helton and his family for my opportunity here. To the Trojan Family, know that I will always bleed Cardinal and Gold and I thank you for you[r] support!
"Lastly, I always ask you young men to thrive in adversity because in those times you truly find out who you are. Now it is time for myself to once again thrive and grow. I love you guys and can't thank you enough for every drop of sweat you have given me over the years. FIGHT ON young men. God bless."
✌🏿Fight on Trojan Family pic.twitter.com/QNLAbEfoLD— Coach Kenechi Udeze (@CoachKU_USC) November 27, 2018
A day earlier, national college football writer Bruce Feldman reported that USC quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis was leaving to take the offensive coordinator job at Western Kentucky.
Earlier in the season, Trojans coach Clay Helton also relieved offensive line coach Neil Callaway of his duties and took play-calling duties away from offensive coordinator Tee Martin in the midst of a 5-7 season that had many questioning Helton's status and future.
USC athletic director Lynn Swann announced Sunday that Helton would be returning while noting that he and Helton acknowledged "deficiencies' in the program that they would address.
As for Udeze, he was an All-American defensive end for the Trojans as a player, a first-round NFL draft pick in 2004 and had a four-year career in the league. His playing career ended prematurely as he battled and overcame cancer.
Udeze had just conducted a home visit for USC with 4-star defensive end prospect Stephon Wright on Monday night. He had an especially tight bond with 4-star defensive end Ty Robinson (Gilbert, Ariz.) and was the major reason USC made Robinson's list of official visits.