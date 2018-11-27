**Adam Maya has talked to Kenechi Udeze and has the inside scoop on how this move went down, exclusively on Trojan Talk . Go premium today to see the details.**

USC has lost a second assistant coach in as many days as the post-season staff shuffle continues.

Defensive line coach Kenechi Udeze announced on Twitter on Tuesday morning that he is no longer with the program.

"For the last three years, it has been my privilege coaching you guys in more than just football," he wrote. "I couldn't be more happy with the growth of you guys and couldn't be more excited with what is on the horizon of your careers. Unfortunately, I will not be here to see it. I'd like to thank Coach Helton and his family for my opportunity here. To the Trojan Family, know that I will always bleed Cardinal and Gold and I thank you for you[r] support!

"Lastly, I always ask you young men to thrive in adversity because in those times you truly find out who you are. Now it is time for myself to once again thrive and grow. I love you guys and can't thank you enough for every drop of sweat you have given me over the years. FIGHT ON young men. God bless."