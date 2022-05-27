USC picks up commitment from JUCO QB Jake Jensen

In continuing its influx of roster additions under new coach Lincoln Riley, USC has addressed one of its remaining needs in adding JUCO QB Jake Jensen.

Jensen comes to the Trojans from Contra Costa College in San Pablo, Calif., where he passed for 1,979 yards, 22 touchdowns and 9 interceptions last season.

Jensen, who is originally from Pleasant Grove, Utah, started out at BYU as a preferred walk-on in the class of 2019 and has three years of eligibility remaining.