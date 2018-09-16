USC postgame video interviews after 37-14 loss at Texas
AUSTIN, Texas -- There were plenty of questions and not nearly as many answers after USC's humbling and stunning 37-14 loss at Texas on Saturday night.Here's the Trojans' coaches and players said a...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news