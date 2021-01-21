TrojanSports - USC postpones basketball game with Stanford due to COVID concerns

COVID-19 concerns have interrupted the USC basketball season for a second time as the Trojans announced their scheduled game Thursday at Stanford is now postponed.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨 Today’s game against Stanford is officially postponed due to a suspected COVID-related issue within our program.

USC (11-3, 5-2 Pac-12) had a three-week hiatus in December due to COVID as well, having two non-conference games cancelled and two conference games postponed at that time.

The Trojans just made up one of those games Tuesday, visiting Oregon State, and added in non-conference contests along the way to recoup other games. Now, things are on hold again.

USC did not provide any other details beyond attributing the postponement to a "suspected COVID-related issues within our program."