USC Practice 2: Jonah Monheim gets a look at LT and other key notes

USC held its second practice of fall camp Saturday afternoon, and we have a ton of notes and observations from the session.

Foremost, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jonah Monheim took the first-team left tackle reps all day as the coaches are planning to rotate guys around on the line through the first part of camp.

Read more about that and many other highlights and takeaways from practice over on Trojan Talk.

We are also uploading video interviews with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, running backs coach Mike Jinks, offensive line coach Clay McGuire, Monheim, offensive lineman Courtland Ford and wide receivers Kyle Ford and Gary Bryant Jr. over on the Trojan Talk board.