USC Practice 5: Clay Helton talks OL competition, early takeaways from camp

Redshirt freshman offensive tackle Jonah Monheim started generating some buzz during spring practice. Externally, reporters were taking note of his emergence, and internally the USC coaching staff decided to give Monheim a long look as the first-team right tackle over the final two weeks of practices.

But it's the jump he's made even since then, over these last three months, that has him now also getting an extended audition at first-team left tackle, as he continues to make his case on the field that he's ready to impact the Trojans this year.

"I’ll credit Jonah, I think he’s really coming on. His athleticism and the strength that he’s put on with Coach Stiner over the summer have really shined through. The light has kind of clicked on for him," head coach Clay Helton said Wednesday after USC's fifth practice of fall camp.

"... We saw it about halfway through spring. Then we thought he had an unbelievable summer, one of the best summers of any kid out here. And it’s shown on the field. He’s doing some really good things at both positions. He’s really established himself as a possibility of one of those five guys. He’s earned the right -- him and Courtland [Ford] -- to be in that competition."

Indeed, those two figure to get their shot this year -- it's just a matter of at what spot and to what degree.

Ford was the primary first-team left tackle through most of the spring and created a lot of optimism for both his long-term upside and his potential to step into the void left by first-round NFL draft pick Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Ford opened fall camp there too and played at that spot Monday as well, but Monheim has gotten the nod at first-team left tackle in three of the last four practices with Ford flipping spots with him and moving to second-team right tackle.

Redshirt senior Jalen McKenzie, the returning starter at right tackle, is the other leg of what Helton is calling a "three-man rotation" for the two tackle jobs. McKenzie, who had his struggles last season, has gotten some limited series at left tackle this camp, but not with the first team -- collecting just about all the reps at right tackle with that unit.

"We’ve really had the three-man rotation, with Jalen in there too. We’re really trying to find the best five and where they fit," Helton said. "... The key for us over these next practices, these next two scrimmages over the next two weeks, is to really find the best five and where they fit in. You’ve got guys like Jalen and Courtland and Jonah going at it Interiorly, you’ve got Liam Jimmons and [Andrew] Vorhees, and we’re mixing in [Justin] Dedich -- he's doing a great job -- and Liam Douglass is doing a great job. So we’ll find that best five by the first game, but these live practices will help us a lot in those evaluations."

Monheim looks every bit of his listed 6-foot-5, 295 pounds, and with his physical transformation these last two years, he almost doesn't even resemble the four-star offensive line prospect USC signed out of Moorpark HS in the 2019 recruiting class. He's been an immovable wall at the point of contact in pass protection so far, though he has been beat by at least a couple speed rushes around the edge from linebackers/outside linebackers. Working through that is just part of the adjustment process for a second-year collegiate linemen.

Ford, meanwhile, was impressive all spring and had convinced many -- including this reporter -- that he had the left tackle job locked up. He may well still end up there, but it now seems Monheim has earned true consideration as well.

Again, both figure to be involved this year. Helton's use of the word "rotation" doesn't seem by accident, and offensive line coach Clay McGuire intimated the same on Saturday when he said, "I think all three of them could start and play at a really high level, so the trick for us is really to figure out which of the two are the best ones. And still that third one is going to deserve playing time no matter what."

The evaluation will ratchet up starting Thursday when USC practices in full pads for the first time. It's hard to draw any definitive conclusions about an offensive lineman until that point, but the early returns have been encouraging from both Monheim and Ford.

The Trojans' practice Wednesday was the least noteworthy yet, as the team periods involved all red zone work and few notable highlights emerged. But we have some roster notes, injury updates and video highlights from a portion of the WR/DB one-on-ones period. Watch those down below ...