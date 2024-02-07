As the calendar flipped to National Signing Day on Wednesday, USC continued what has been a strong surge to the finish of this recruiting cycle -- especially on the defensive side.

First thing Wednesday morning, before most fans on the West Coast would have even been awake to notice, USC flipped three-star Michigan State linebacker commit Jadyn Walker as he officially signed with the Trojans.

Walker, from Portage, Michigan, had been committed to the Spartans since September, but with a new coaching staff taking over there and USC making a strong push starting with a fresh offer and campus visit in December, the Trojans' new defensive staff swayed yet another intriguing prospect at a major position of need.

In fact, in the last two days, USC has bulked up at its two primary areas of need with the commitment of three-star defensive lineman Ratuman Bulabalavu on Tuesday and Walker on Wednesday morning.