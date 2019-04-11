USC's quarterback competition won't officially end this spring, as Coach Clay Helton and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell have both stated they are going to hold off on formally announcing a starter until August. But they do plan to meet with the four QBs following the conclusion of spring practice to let them know where they'd stand on the depth chart if there was a game this month.

JT Daniels will surely come out of those discussions atop the pecking order. It's more of a guess who will be No. 2, though it's probably Jack Sears. We caught up with the redshirt sophomore Tuesday to get his thoughts on the past month of practice, the QB competition and the offseason ahead.

Here's the transcript from our 1-on-1 conversation:

How've you felt about your spring performance?

Jack Sears: "Pretty good, for the most part. A lot of learning -- new system, new expectations and just getting better in practice.

Do you feel like it's been an open competition?