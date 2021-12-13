USC QB Kedon Slovis enters the transfer portal

This wasn’t how this season was supposed to go for USC quarterback Kedon Slovis.

The former first-team All-Pac-12 QB was projected high on early NFL mock drafts. One more good season with the Trojans and he’d off to the next level.

Then his head coach got fired after two games. He got hurt in the third game, opening the door for freshman Jaxson Dart to have a breakout performance off the bench. And when Dart recovered from a knee injury to return to action, interim coach Donte Williams was insistent that he rotate in with Slovis.

The QB rotation seemed no good for either QB for two games, but it especially undermined Slovis’ hopes of a strong finish to his junior season. Then he sustained an unspecified muscle injury in his leg and was a spectator for the final three weeks.

And now he’s in the transfer portal, Rivals confirmed.

With a new offensive staff in place under head coach Lincoln Riley and Dart looming as the future of the position, Slovis will try to rejuvenate his draft stock at another school next year.

Slovis finished this season with 2,153 yards, 11 touchdowns and 8 interceptions while completing 65.1 percent of his passes. For his Trojans career, he finishes with 7,576 passing yards, 58 TDs and 24 TDs while completing 68.4 percent of his passes.

He became a breakout star his freshman year when starter JT Daniels sustained a season-ending injury in the first game. Slovis went on to complete 71.9 percent of his passes for 3,502 yards, 30 TDs and 9 INTs and was named the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.

He was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection as a sophomore.

As junior, he had some struggles, but he also didn't have the NFL-ready receivers he played with in the previous two years, and he opened the season playing behind two redshirt freshman offensive tackles who struggled in their first season as starters.

Slovis has two years of eligibility remaining.

The Trojans, meanwhile, are left thin at QB for now at least, with Dart, fellow 2021 freshman Miller Moss and former walk-on Mo Hasan. USC has a commitment from five-star QB Malachi Nelson in the 2023 class but presently no 2022 QB commit.