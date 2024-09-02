Miller Moss is 2-0 as USC's starting quarterback. (Photo by Stephen R. Slyvanie/USA TODAY Images)

In two games as USC's starting quarterback, Miller Moss has two wins over ranked opponents, a Holiday Bowl Offensive MVP award and a Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor. Moss was recognized by the Big Ten on Monday after leading USC to a 27-20 win over No. 13-ranked LSU on Sunday in Las Vegas, completing 27 of 36 passes for 378 yard, 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions. RELATED: How Miller Moss won over Lincoln Riley and turned his USC dream into reality With the Trojans trailing by 4 late in the fourth quarter, Moss led USC on touchdown drives on each of its final two possessions (not counting the kneel down to end the game). That included a go-ahead 28-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Kobi Lane for a 20-17 lead with 5:44 to play and then completing 5 of 6 passes for 49 yards to set up running back Woody Marks' game-winning 13-yard touchdown with 8 seconds left.

Per USC's research, Moss is the first Trojans quarterback with back-to-back wins over ranked opponents in his first two career starts.