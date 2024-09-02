In two games as USC's starting quarterback, Miller Moss has two wins over ranked opponents, a Holiday Bowl Offensive MVP award and a Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor.
Moss was recognized by the Big Ten on Monday after leading USC to a 27-20 win over No. 13-ranked LSU on Sunday in Las Vegas, completing 27 of 36 passes for 378 yard, 1 touchdown and 0 interceptions.
RELATED: How Miller Moss won over Lincoln Riley and turned his USC dream into reality
With the Trojans trailing by 4 late in the fourth quarter, Moss led USC on touchdown drives on each of its final two possessions (not counting the kneel down to end the game).
That included a go-ahead 28-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Kobi Lane for a 20-17 lead with 5:44 to play and then completing 5 of 6 passes for 49 yards to set up running back Woody Marks' game-winning 13-yard touchdown with 8 seconds left.
Per USC's research, Moss is the first Trojans quarterback with back-to-back wins over ranked opponents in his first two career starts.
"I've got a belief in him," coach Lincoln Riley said after the win. "... A lot of belief in Miller and his understanding of not just our system but the way we want to play. We're very much in sync in a lot of ways, and he's a tough competitor, man. That's what he's proven. He's a tough competitor that loves his team, and he's a great leader for this team."
Marks echoed that sentiment as well.
"I'm very confident in him," he said. "Like my first day here, he texted me, we got out and did some routes, went over plays. He knows the game well. During spring football and fall camp, I'm like, 'Yeah, this is the guy. He's pretty good. I like this quarterback. I want to lay it all on the line for him.'"
Moss is giving everyone plenty of reason to believe at this point.
"Miller does Miller things. I've seen it so many times," wide receiver Kyron Hudson said. "He's just going to continue being Miller and continuing being himself."
