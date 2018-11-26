TrojanSports.com

USC quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis is reportedly returning to Western Kentucky to become the Hilltoppers' offensive coordinator, according to a Twitter report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and FOX Sports/FS1.

SOURCE: #USC QB coach Bryan Ellis is expected to become the new OC at #WKU . Ellis was at WKU where he was their play caller when Hilltoppers beat Memphis 51-31 and put up 600 yards in the 2016 Boca Raton Bowl.

Western Kentucky just hired Tyson Helton, brother of USC's Clay Helton, as its head coach.

Ellis, who had worked with Tyson Helton previously at both WKU and USC, joined the Trojans as an offensive quality control assistant in 2017, working with the quarterbacks, before taking over as interim QBs coach for the 2017 Cotton Bowl once Tyson Helton was hired at Tennessee. Ellis was named to the full-time staff last January and worked with freshman starter JT Daniels through his first season.

Ellis also had an especially close relationship with 2020 USC QB commit Bryce Young, of Mater Dei.

"It's a great connection. Like I said, I text [Ellis] every single day. We have a lot of good discussions," Young said after a playoff game earlier this month. "I was talking to him on the bus ride up here. So I can't wait to play for him."

Ellis was also part of the USC coaching contingent that conducted an in-home visit with 4-star wide receiver target Kyle Ford on Sunday.

Prior to his time at USC, Ellis spent three seasons at Western Kentucky, first as an offensive quality control coach in 2014, then as the running backs coach in 2015 and ultimately as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator in 2016.