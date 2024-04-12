As news broke Thursday that four-star freshman center Jason Zandamela was entering the transfer portal after just a few months on campus, USC coach Lincoln Riley said the Trojans would replace that spot on the depth chart. It figured in the moment that he meant through the post-spring transfer window -- and maybe that is still true -- but the Trojans also received a commitment Friday from three-star 2025 center prospect Willi Wascher, out of Bellevue, Washington. The timing of Wascher's commitment seemed no coincidence in the wake of Zandamela's departure, but Wascher said it was unrelated for him. "Honestly, no. I felt like it was just about time," he told TrojanSports.com. "I've seen all the colleges that I really wanted to go to, and USC is the place for me. Just how the coaches treat their players, how everything works around there with respect -- you have to give respect to earn respect. It's a really loving family, very welcoming and everybody's friends with everybody and everybody loves everybody like a brother."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmF0ZWZ1bCBmb3IgZXZlcnl0aGluZyEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9IZW5zb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENvYWNoX0hlbnNvbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9ncmF5X3JlZWQ3Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZ3JheV9y ZWVkNzc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVVNDX0F0 aGxldGljcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVVNDX0F0aGxldGljczwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MaW5jb2xuUmlsZXk/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QExpbmNvbG5SaWxleTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91c2NmYj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AdXNjZmI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q29hY2hNY0tpbm5leTIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaE1j S2lubmV5MjA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmxh a2VCZW50ej9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmxha2VCZW50ejwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVSZWFsQ29hY2hfNj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlUmVhbENvYWNoXzY8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmVsbGV2dWVGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmVsbGV2dWVGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CcmFuZG9uSHVmZm1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQnJhbmRvbkh1ZmZtYW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vRGFubnlTYWxvbmVuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEYW5u eVNhbG9uZW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVEZv cmRGU1A/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRGb3JkRlNQPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdEhGZjltRTh2MiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3RIRmY5bUU4djI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgV2lsbGkgV2FzY2hlciAoQFdp bGxpX1dhc2NoZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV2ls bGlfV2FzY2hlci9zdGF0dXMvMTc3ODg3NTIzMTkwMzY2MjMxNT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAxMiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Wascher, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 291 pounds, also had offers from Miami and Nevada and visited Miami, Washington and Oregon. He took a visit to USC two weekends ago, so the Trojans' interest was already clear before the events of this week, though it's possible the coaching staff knew they may have a need to address long-term at center. Offensive line coach Josh Henson had offered Wascher back in late January and made him feel like a priority during his unofficial visit two weekends ago. "When we were in position meetings, during the break, coach just told the whole O-line room, 'Hey, that's Willi in the back corner.' To me, that was really cool," Wascher said. "It kind of honestly solidified it for me this is the place I want to be -- it's very welcoming, like I said, and felt like home almost." In Wascher, USC adds a natural center and an intriguing prospect who played a key role for an 11-2 Washington 3A state championship Bellevue High School team last season that rushed for 3,107 yards and averaged 8.2 yards per carry (per MaxPreps). "As a sophomore I played left tackle for Bellevue before [another teammate] knew any of the plays, and so developing him in the offseason, they're like 'Willi, you're going to move to center.' Next thing you know, that's just kind of where I stuck and where my body pretty much [fit] and everything that you need," he said. "I feel like I really bring pretty good vocal leadership and finishing blocks and being able to get to the second level and ID'ing everything." USC may still need to bring in a veteran option at the position for next year as well, with new starter Jonah Monheim (sliding over from tackle) in his final season and with only walk-on Kilian O'Connor as a natural backup at the moment. Zandamela was supposed to be the long-term answer at center, using this year to prepare to take over. It would be asking too much to expect Wascher to come in as a true freshman and man the position, so more reinforcement will be needed, but Wascher looks like a nice prospect for the long-term for USC. Wascher is USC's 12th commit in this class -- but first offensive lineman -- and moves the Trojans up a spot to No. 4 in the Rivals recruiting rankings. Watch his highlights here: