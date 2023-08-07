The optimism and confidence for this 2023 USC football team isn't limited just to within the program and its fan base.

The Trojans are ranked No. 6 in the USA TODAY/AFCA preseason coaches poll, which was released Monday.

USC slots in behind No. 1 Georgia (which received 61 of 66 first-place votes), No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama (4 first-place votes), No. 4 Ohio State (1 first-place vote) and No. 5 LSU.

The Trojans are coming off an 11-3 finish in coach Lincoln Riley's first season and return Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at quarterback.

USC is one of five Pac-12 teams in the rankings, along with No. 11 Washington, No. 14 Utah, No. 15 Oregon, No. 18 Oregon State

Here's the full coaches' poll: