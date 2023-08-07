USC ranked No. 6 in the preseason coaches poll
The optimism and confidence for this 2023 USC football team isn't limited just to within the program and its fan base.
The Trojans are ranked No. 6 in the USA TODAY/AFCA preseason coaches poll, which was released Monday.
USC slots in behind No. 1 Georgia (which received 61 of 66 first-place votes), No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama (4 first-place votes), No. 4 Ohio State (1 first-place vote) and No. 5 LSU.
The Trojans are coming off an 11-3 finish in coach Lincoln Riley's first season and return Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at quarterback.
USC is one of five Pac-12 teams in the rankings, along with No. 11 Washington, No. 14 Utah, No. 15 Oregon, No. 18 Oregon State
Here's the full coaches' poll:
|School
|Points (first-place votes)
|
1. Georgia
|
1,643 (61)
|
2. Michigan
|
1,510
|
3. Alabama
|
1,489 (4)
|
4. Ohio State
|
1,485 (1)
|
5. LSU
|
1,294
|
6. USC
|
1,228
|
7. Penn State
|
1,181
|
8. Florida State
|
1,145
|
9. Clemson
|
1,078
|
10. Tennessee
|
991
|
11. Washington
|
941
|
12. Texas
|
848
|
13. Notre Dame
|
841
|
14. Utah
|
839
|
15. Oregon
|
820
|
16. TCU
|
655
|
17. Kansas State
|
440
|
18. Oregon State
|
365
|
19. Oklahoma
|
320
|
20. North Carolina
|
315
|
21. Wisconsin
|
309
|
22. Ole Miss
|
303
|
23. Tulane
|
225
|
24. Texas Tech
|
200
|
25. Texas A&M
|
196