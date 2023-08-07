News More News
USC ranked No. 6 in the preseason coaches poll

Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

The optimism and confidence for this 2023 USC football team isn't limited just to within the program and its fan base.

The Trojans are ranked No. 6 in the USA TODAY/AFCA preseason coaches poll, which was released Monday.

USC slots in behind No. 1 Georgia (which received 61 of 66 first-place votes), No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama (4 first-place votes), No. 4 Ohio State (1 first-place vote) and No. 5 LSU.

The Trojans are coming off an 11-3 finish in coach Lincoln Riley's first season and return Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at quarterback.

USC is one of five Pac-12 teams in the rankings, along with No. 11 Washington, No. 14 Utah, No. 15 Oregon, No. 18 Oregon State

Here's the full coaches' poll:

USA TODAY/AFCA Preseason Coaches Poll
School Points (first-place votes)

1. Georgia

1,643 (61)

2. Michigan

1,510

3. Alabama

1,489 (4)

4. Ohio State

1,485 (1)

5. LSU

1,294

6. USC

1,228

7. Penn State

1,181

8. Florida State

1,145

9. Clemson

1,078

10. Tennessee

991

11. Washington

941

12. Texas

848

13. Notre Dame

841

14. Utah

839

15. Oregon

820

16. TCU

655

17. Kansas State

440

18. Oregon State

365

19. Oklahoma

320

20. North Carolina

315

21. Wisconsin

309

22. Ole Miss

303

23. Tulane

225

24. Texas Tech

200

25. Texas A&M

196
