USC RB Austin Jones announces his return to Trojans for final season
On the same day USC added a former five-star top-40 national running back prospect to the roster in South Carolina transfer MarShawn Lloyd, the Trojans got yet another boost at the position as Austin Jones announced he will return for his final season of eligibility.
Jones, who took over as the starting running back following Travis Dye's season-ending injury, rushed for 705 yards and 5 TDs on 5.2 yards per carry while also catching 25 passes for 267 yards and a TD in his first season with the Trojans.
Jones transferred into USC after three years at Stanford.
He had three 100-yard rushing performances this past season, going for 110 yards and a TD on 12 carries vs. Fresno State, 120 and 2 TDs on 21 carries vs. UCLA (with 57 receiving yards) and 154 yards on 25 carries vs. Notre Dame.
For the time being, USC has six scholarship running backs on the roster for 2023, though that could still change through this transfer portal period.
For now, though, Jones, Lloyd and rising sophomore Raleek Brown look like the favorites for carries next season.
Lloyd, who is listed at 5-foot-9, 212 pounds, rushed for 573 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and 9 touchdowns this past season while also catching 18 passes for 176 yards and 2 scores for the Gamecocks this past fall.
Brown, who is also diminutive at 5-foot-8, 185 pounds, got 42 carries for 227 yards and 3 TDs and caught 16 passes for 175 yards and 3 TDs as a true freshman.
Both Lloyd (2020) and Brown (2022) were five-star prospects in their respective recruiting classes, while Jones (2019) was a high four-star prospect ranked just outside the top 100 nationally.
Darwin Barlow, another former four-star prospect, has seen only limited opportunities in two seasons since transferring in from TCU, including 16 carries this season. It's unknown if he plans to stay or look for a clearer path to playing time elsewhere.
And then the Trojans are bringing in two more four-star RBs in incoming freshmen Quinten Joyner and A'Marion Peterson, who put up prolific stats at their Texas high schools.
Running back may now be rivaling wide receiver as USC's deepest position group.