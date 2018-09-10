LAWNDALE -- Before Jordan Wilmore formally pledged his commitment to USC last month, he first wanted to reach out to Trojans running back Stephen Carr.

"I called him right before I committed just to hear what he had to say, his opinion on it. And he was like, 'Do it. If you come in, do what you're supposed to do, you'll play here,'" Wilmore said. "... He's just like that model -- I played against him before and you see what he's doing in college and it's like, 'Wow.'"

The connection between the two had actually started a couple years earlier for Wilmore, who is rated a 3-star running back in the Class of 2019.

It was against Carr that he first truly made a name for himself, back in the second round of the 2016 state playoffs.

Wilmore was already a standout for Lawndale High School as a sophomore, but Carr was the prep running back that everyone knew -- locally and beyond. The star rusher from Summit High School in Fontana was ranked the No. 2 all-purpose back in his recruiting class and carried all the clout into that postseason showdown.

By the end of a 38-14 Lawndale win, though, Wilmore had earned everybody's attention -- including that of the opposing running back -- after rushing for 325 yards and scoring four touchdowns while Carr rumbled for 143 (according to a recap in the Press-Enterprise).

"He was a sophomore. Stephen Carr was an SC commit. Spectacular player. Best player Jordan and I had seen that year for sure, by far. So Jordan was so motivated that week," Lawndale coach Travis Clark recalls. "I think Stephen Carr had about 140 and Jordan had 325. So that was kind of his coming out party and everybody knew, 'OK, we've got to watch this kid.'"

That's only part of the story, though.

Making the game even more special was what happened afterwards.

"When Jordan first discovered Stephen Carr, and I'm not ashamed to say it and Jordan's not ashamed to admit it, he idolized the guy. He thought that that guy was what a USC tailback was supposed to look like in high school," Clark said. "He was watching this kid every single day after that, just watching his highlights, saying, 'I've got to break like this, Coach. If I want to get respect, I've got to run like this. Every five touches he's gone.'

"And then when they played each other Stephen Carr finally took notice of who this little Jordan Wilmore kid is -- gave him his football gloves after the game. Gave him gloves and said, 'You're next.' It just changed his life. I think for Jordan, Stephen Carr is always going to have a special place for him. So being able to FaceTime with Stephen Carr to tell him, 'I'm going to commit to USC,' and Stephen Carr saying, 'Yeah, come on, let's do it together,' it's special for Jordan, no question. It's a special story."