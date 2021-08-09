USC RBs coach Mike Jinks affirms preference for 1A/1B backfield

Just when it looked like there might be some real clarity coming out spring practice as to which running backs would be leading USC's backfield in 2021, the Trojans went out and added another dynamic rusher in TCU transfer Darwin Barlow over the summer.

Running backs coach Mike Jinks had high praise for Barlow after just two practices of fall camp, highlighting his "unbelievable first step" and noting that "he's going to be a pretty special player for the Trojans."

At the same time, Jinks said his preference for the backfield hasn't changed -- he wants clear 1A and 1B running backs taking the majority of snaps.

"I want to establish two guys back there -- a 1A and a 1B," Jinks said after practice Saturday. "If there's a third guy out there or even a fourth guy out there that's demanding, proving that he needs to be out there on the field, then we'll play that as it goes. But I want these guys to compete, and like I said all spring, I want two guys to take this job over."

Again, it seemed like those two guys might have separated themselves in the spring in Texas transfer Keaontay Ingram and veteran Trojan Vavae Malepeai, who has led the team in rushing each of the last two years.

Junior Kenan Christon was off running track in the spring, impressive newcomer Brandon Campbell is just a freshman and redshirt senior Stephen Carr saw something in the RB picture to prompt him to transfer to Indiana after spring practice.

In listening to Jinks, it sounds like Ingram and Malepeai have only continued to establish themselves through the summer strength and conditioning program.