USC reels in big-time Oregon RB Travis Dye from transfer portal

Two days, two impact running back additions from other Pac-12 foes for USC.

After landing Stanford transfer Austin Jones on Thursday, the Trojans reeled in Oregon running back transfer Travis Dye on Friday, per his announcement on Twitter.

To say USC has addressed its running back needs would be an understatement.

Dye rushed for 1,271 yards and 16 touchdowns on 6.0 yards per carry with 46 catches for 402 yards and 2 TDs this past season.

Overall, Dye has 3,111 career rushing yards, 869 receiving yards and 29 total touchdowns over four seasons with the Ducks. The former Norco High School star has one year of eligibility remaining.