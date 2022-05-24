USC remains strong contender for Las Vegas DL recruit Kelze Howard

Earlier this month Las Vegas-Spring Valley defensive lineman Kelze Howard decided to narrow the focus of his recruitment down to a more manageable number of schools. The 6-foot-5 recruit settled on eight programs that will have his attention moving forward in the process including USC, Oregon, Michigan, Miami, Nebraska, Utah, Arizona and Oregon State.

Howard has gained plenty of buzz throughout the spring bringing him offers from across the country, but he is beginning to get more serious about figuring out exactly where he wants to attend college.

The three-star recruit has lined up four official visits in June to help him determine which school is the best fit. He says Arizona, Oregon, Nebraska and Utah are the schools he will official visit next month beginning with a trip to Arizona the first week in June.

Howard has been on several unofficial visits up to this point, and being able to meet with coaches in person and see schools with his own eyes has been helpful in determining the top contenders for his commitment.

“I like seeing the atmosphere of the environment,” he said. “Any college is great, but I want to be able to live in the atmosphere. I want to be able to live in that environment year round and not have to worry about anything.

“So, that’s what these official visits mean to me. I want to see if my body can adapt to that environment and have a good social team around me that can help build up my bond between my coaches and teammates.”