USC remains strong contender for Las Vegas DL recruit Kelze Howard
Earlier this month Las Vegas-Spring Valley defensive lineman Kelze Howard decided to narrow the focus of his recruitment down to a more manageable number of schools. The 6-foot-5 recruit settled on eight programs that will have his attention moving forward in the process including USC, Oregon, Michigan, Miami, Nebraska, Utah, Arizona and Oregon State.
Howard has gained plenty of buzz throughout the spring bringing him offers from across the country, but he is beginning to get more serious about figuring out exactly where he wants to attend college.
The three-star recruit has lined up four official visits in June to help him determine which school is the best fit. He says Arizona, Oregon, Nebraska and Utah are the schools he will official visit next month beginning with a trip to Arizona the first week in June.
Howard has been on several unofficial visits up to this point, and being able to meet with coaches in person and see schools with his own eyes has been helpful in determining the top contenders for his commitment.
“I like seeing the atmosphere of the environment,” he said. “Any college is great, but I want to be able to live in the atmosphere. I want to be able to live in that environment year round and not have to worry about anything.
“So, that’s what these official visits mean to me. I want to see if my body can adapt to that environment and have a good social team around me that can help build up my bond between my coaches and teammates.”
Howard’s dad, who played at Colorado State, has made visits with the 2023 prospect giving him someone to confide in as he goes through the recruiting process. The USC target says his family will continue to play an important role in the process as he eventually pushes toward making a decision.
“They’re contributing because they can really let me know who’s being real with me and who’s just weeding me out,” Howard said. “My dad is like my guide. He guides me through my recruiting process. He’s been through the recruiting process, so he knows the coaches’ terms and what they’re telling me. I just try to understand what they’re saying.”
USC is currently not among the group of planned official visits, but Howard has family connections back to the Los Angeles area giving him a good idea of what the Trojans bring to the table as an option.
He has been on campus already this offseason, and USC remains one of the programs he is most comfortable with at this stage of the process.
