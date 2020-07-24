TrojanSports - USC reports no positive COVID-19 tests for student-athletes in last week

The latest COVID-19 testing results from USC were the best yet since student-athletes started to return to campus in mid-June.

USC reported no positive tests among the 120 conducted on athletes across six sports since the last public update given last Friday.

Overall, USC reports it has now conducted 437 tests since mid June with 7 total positive cases, with those athletes then entering an isolation protocol.

The Trojans football team was able to start working around the coaches for the first time on Monday, with the staff being permitted eight hours this week around the team between conditioning and film study, etc.

That is expected to remain the plan for next week as well before that time allowance increases as part of the ramp-up to a preseason camp.

The football season is expected to start on Sept. 19 pending a final vote from the Pac-12's presidents and chancellors, per reports from Bay Area News Group's Jon Wilner and the Los Angeles Times' Ryan Kartje.

