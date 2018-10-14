For just long enough to rankle an already wary fan base, this looked like anything but the kind of showing USC needed to deliver coming off a bye week. Quarterback JT Daniels had already thrown two quick interceptions and Colorado had taken an early lead in the second quarter as Laviska Shenault Jr. ran untouched for a 49-yard touchdown against a Trojans defense that looked confused before the snap. But no, that was not the turning point of the game Saturday night. That would come next. Daniels and veteran receivers Michael Pittman and Tyler Vaughns suddenly turned the offense from bumbling to rumbling, and the Trojans defense would not look vulnerable again until the game was well in hand, even scoring its own points on an Ajene Harris interception return for touchdown. All told, USC reeled off 28 straight points after that early deficit on the way to a one-sided 31-20 win over previously-undefeated No. 19 Colorado before a responsive crowd of 57,615 at the Coliseum. In the end, this was indeed very much the kind of night the Trojans (4-2, 3-1 Pac-12) needed. "It was a really good win for our team -- a win that allows us to control our destiny the rest of the way," coach Clay Helton said afterward. "... I thought defensively it was a tremendous effort. I think anytime you have 16 tackles for loss in a game, it just felt like that defense was playing in Colorado's backfield all night." No, it wasn't an even offensive performance. USC went into the first half with zero rushing yards and finished with 66, but the unit has often relied on the big play this season -- and it was working Saturday night. On the series after Colorado (5-1, 2-1) struck first on that long touchdown run, the Trojans looked at risk for ceding all momentum to the Buffaloes. A false start and a combination of drop/bad pass from Daniels to tight end Josh Falo set up a third-and-15 and a potential quick punt. But Daniels found Pittman for a 19-yard completion and a huge first down. Then, on a second-and-10 after another offensive penalty, Daniels hit Vaughns across the middle for 28 yards. And on the very next play, he uncorked one of his confident drop-back-and-fire strikes down the right sideline to hit Vaughns perfectly in stride in the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown, tying the game.

USC 7, Colorado 7@tswag03 hauls in his second TD of the season to tie things up.



Watch on FS1.#FightOn | #BeatTheBuffs pic.twitter.com/VKiWLlfkrQ — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) October 14, 2018

As for momentum, USC was about to seize all of it. Two offensive series later, Daniels chucked one down the middle of the field to Pittman. It was well underthrown, but Pittman adjusted before the Colorado defensive back could and made the catch look easy before running the rest of the way for a 65-yard touchdown. And on the Trojans' next possession, it was Daniels to Pittman again and again -- first a 39-yard completion on a terrific grab by Pittman in traffic and then a 9-yard touchdown he reeled in just in front of the goal line while forcing his way into the end zone. Just like that, USC was up 21-7 and Pittman had more than doubled his previous season-highs. "We've shown some signs of positivity and that we can make those plays, so I feel like it's a good like booster for us," Pittman said. The junior receiver hadn't totaled more than 4 catches or 72 receiving yards in a game yet this fall. By halftime, he had 5 receptions for 144 yards and 2 TDs (which is where he'd finish, also drawing a pass interference flag against the defense on another downfield target late in the game). "We saw a lot of pressure tonight. They came into the park to see if we could pitch and catch," Helton said. "And I thought Michael Pittman had an unbelievable night, as well as the rest of our receivers. They made big play after big play and really got us some separation going in at halftime."