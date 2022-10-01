When Eric Gentry entered the transfer portal in April after one season as an emerging outside linebacker at Arizona State, his former coach at Neumann Goretti High School in Philadelphia, Al Crosby, received a call from a college coach he knew.

"It's funny," Crosby says, sharing the story Saturday morning over the phone. "Not to call a school out, but this one school when Eric got his name in the portal, the coach called me and said, 'Yo, coach, what's up. Eric Gentry, bro. I need him, I want him, we need him here!'

"I said, 'Bruh, I tried to give him to you a year ago and you weren't interested.' He was like, 'No, man, we just didn't know if he could play linebacker. We just didn't see it. We thought he was going to be a tight end, but then we watched him in the bowl game, man, he was tough.' I said, 'Coach, he's going to USC.'"

Gentry has already proven to be one of the most important transfer pickups for Lincoln Riley and these 4-0, No. 6-ranked Trojans, seizing the starting middle linebacker role and leading the defense with 32 tackles and 2 QB hurries, along with a tackle for loss, an interception and 2 pass breakups.

But it did require some outside-the-box vision to place the lanky 6-foot-6 sophomore in the middle of the defense, where there are few parallels of inside linebackers with his frame and body type.

Well, for now at least ...

"That's now the model for what we need at the Mike linebacker spot," USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch joked Saturday night after the Trojans' come-from-behind 17-14 win at Oregon State.

Indeed, there was no better encapsulation of Gentry's unique skill set and value than last week in Corvallis, Ore.

Midway through the second quarter he lunged that tall frame and 7-foot-1 wingspan to his left to intercept Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan after the Beavers had driven across midfield again while already leading 7-0.