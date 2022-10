USC will be counting on significant contributions from veteran guards Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson this season, and both were named to the 10-man preseason All-Pac-12 first team on Monday.

Ellis was USC's second-leading scorer at 12.5 points per game last season and made a team-high 56 3-pointers (37.6 percent) and Peterson averaged 12.4 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting the best from the perimeter on the team at 41.2 percent (49 of 119).

They are the Trojans' only returning starters from a 26-8 NCAA tournament team, as leading scorer/rebounder Isaiah Mobley moved on to the NBA, center Chevez Goodwin graduated, and forward Max Agbonkpolo and point guard Ethan Anderson transferred.

See the full preseason All-Pac-12 team here.

Pac-12 men's basketball media day is Wednesday in San Francisco.