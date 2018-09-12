Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-12 23:50:44 -0500') }} football Edit

USC's Chase Williams discusses transition from corner to safety

Wiqalepvx2teob0q5pwc
Freshman Chase Williams shifted from cornerback to safety this week as USC looks to add some depth at the depleted position.
TrojanSports.com
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
Publisher

Last week, USC defensive backs coach Ronnie Bradford was asked if the Trojans might look to move another player to safety to account for the diminished depth at the position. Bradford indicated at ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}