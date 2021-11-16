USC's Chevez Goodwin says he's playing with more confidence in larger role

As he puts it plainly, Chevez Goodwin wasn't sure he wanted to come back for another year at USC.

His first season with the Trojans had been challenging in a number of ways. Sure, he got to contribute to the team's Elite Eight run, but he battled with his confidence at times and had struggled to truly settle in due to the unprecedented constraints and obstacles the pandemic placed on the season.

Goodwin had also gone from a starting role at Wofford, in Spartanburg, S.C., to playing 15 minutes a game off the bench behind star freshman Evan Mobley.

"It was kind of hard at first because I didn't really know if I wanted to come back or not," he said, reflecting back on that decision. "... It was just a weird transition coming out here. I got out here, we just went straight to basketball, I didn't really get to meet the team that well, the players that well. It was kind of like doing everything on the fly as well as playing basketball, trying to get comfortable with the players, the coaches.

"I just had to do it on the fly while still trying to learn the offense, still trying to find some type of chemistry with my teammates. It was a whole lot of trying just to adjust because it was so hard to get acclimated."

After all that, his mind wandered a bit to the possibility of just leaving to play professionally and start making some money.

Instead, though, Goodwin did return for his sixth year of college basketball, using the extra year of eligibility afforded to all student-athletes due to the pandemic. He spent the summer getting to know his teammates on a different level and working with the coaches to elevate his game.

The 6-foot-9 forward is now a fixture in the Trojans' starting lineup, and if his performance Saturday at Temple -- team-high 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting with 8 rebounds -- is any harbinger of what's to come, Goodwin's return could prove key to USC's hopes of making it back to the NCAA tournament.

Needless to say, he's feeling pretty good so far about his decision to return.

"Coach [Andy] Enfield really wanted me to come back, he really had an actual plan for me, he saw how he could use me and I liked his vision of how he would use me and I was sold on that," Goodwin said of what ultimately swayed him. "And I didn't want my senior year to end like that. Obviously going to the Elite Eight was cool, but it was the weirdest year ever in college basketball history. It was the weirdest year ever. I couldn't let that be my last year, honestly.

"I didn't get a chance to see what the fans are like, I didn't get a chance to see what the school was like, nothing. I had no idea. Like it felt like I didn't even go to USC; it felt like I just put on a jersey and played, that was it. So getting this year back and getting to actually embrace the fans and get to experience USC stuff and be around USC students, be on campus and getting to put on a jersey and play for such a great school, I couldn't pass that up."

Goodwin's 19 points Saturday well exceeded his previous high with the Trojans of 12, which he did twice last season.

But it wasn't just the numbers on the stat sheet -- it was how smooth and fluid Goodwin looked while capitalizing on his opportunities in the paint. He showed off a couple spin moves down low, scored on layups, a short hook and a dunk, and in general just looked like a different player from the one who scored 4 or fewer points in 16 of USC's 33 games last year.

"His footwork in the post was terrific tonight. He's a relentless offensive rebounder, he plays so hard, he posts up. ... Really was the difference in the interior in the paint," Enfield said after that game.

So what explains the difference this year?

"Confidence, really. Just being confident in myself," Goodwin said over the phone Monday as the Trojans prepared for their road game at Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday evening. "I feel like when I get the ball down there on offense, I know I'll make the right play or the right decision. And I just know I have good players around me, so if I don't have a shot or I don't have the look I want, I can kick it out and someone's going to be wide open and make a shot. So I'm just confident in myself, honestly. I worked really hard all summer with Coach Enfield, coach [Eric] Mobley and coach [Chris] Capko, they really helped me out a lot this summer with my game. I'm already good at stuff that I do, but they helped me be better at stuff I'm already good at."

Goodwin said he put a lot of time in working on his weak hand (left), whether it be dribbling or those short jump hooks that could be a significant weapon for him this season. He wanted to master his touch inside of 15 feet, but he added that he doesn't feel that he has to necessarily become a top scorer for this team -- it's simply about playing a well-rounded game and doing whatever is needed.

"Last year my role was a little different, but this year, my role feels like I'm back at Wofford again. I'm just out there in the middle playing hard, communicating with my teammates, rebounding, defending. I'm just doing everything I've done before just at a higher level now," he said.

When they had their talk after last season, Enfield told Goodwin he was proud of him for working through the challenges of being a newcomer during that unusual pandemic year, and that if Goodwin would give the coaches another summer to work with him, he could be in for a big role this season.

The message landed, and while it's only been two games so far -- Goodwin had 8 points and 7 rebounds in the opener vs. CSUN -- he feels everything he hoped for is now coming to fruition.

"I just believed in what he was saying. I put my head down and started working with Coach Capko and Coach Mobley and I feel really good about my game, where this team is going," Goodwin said. "And honestly everything is kind of falling into place, so I'm just really happy about everything."