USC's Drake London goes No. 8 overall in NFL draft to the Atlanta Falcons

Drake London came to USC as a two-sport athlete, truly not knowing if his future would be on the football field or the basketball court.

The answer came rather quickly and clearly his freshman season when he was simply too good to keep off the field despite a veteran-laden Trojans receiving corps. By the end of that season, London had established himself on par with the likes of his older teammates Michael Pittman, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns.

By his sophomore season he was arguably the top playmaker on the team, and by his junior season London was arguably one of the top talents in all of college football.

He caught 88 passes for 1,084 yards and 7 touchdowns in 7.5 games last season before a fractured ankle ended his season, his pursuit of the Biletnikoff Award and potentially USC records. He was leading all Power 5 conference receivers in receptions and yards and that time.

It was a devastating blow to London and USC fans alike looking something to root for in a lost season, but fortunately it was not at all devastating to London's NFL draft stock.

Six months after that injury, London was selected at the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night, going to the Atlanta Falcons.

He was the first receiver and first offensive skill position player overall selected.