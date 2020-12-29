TrojanSports - USC's Drake London to give up two-sport pursuit, focus solely on football

Color commentator Bill Walton actually broke the news during the Pac-12 Network broadcast of USC's basketball game with Santa Clara on Tuesday night, with coach Andy Enfield confirming it in his postgame comments.

Drake London will no longer try to play basketball at USC as a two-sport athlete, deciding to keep his full focus on football, after a highly-impressive sophomore season that further raised his potential for an NFL future as a wide receiver.

"Drake has decided to concentrate on football, will not be playing on our team this year. We wish him the best," Enfield said. "It was great to have him join us last year, and [to] watch him on the football field I think he made the right decision because he's an All-Pac-12 level receiver and it's a lot of fun to watch him. As good a basketball player as Drake could have been, he decided to concentrate on football."

London was officially a walk-on with the basketball team as he's on scholarship for football, where he led the Trojans with 502 receiving yards on 33 catches with 3 touchdowns in 6 games this season.

Through two seasons, he has 72 catches for 1,069 yards and 8 TDs.

He wasn't able to join the basketball program until after USC's bowl game last December, and then an illness further stalled his ability to get up to speed with the Trojans on the court. He played in parts of just two games, totaling 3 rebounds and 0 points in 6 minutes of action.

USC has another incoming two-sport athlete in 4-star Rivals100 tight end Michael Trigg, who is enrolling next month and also hoping to try basketball in addition to his football pursuit.