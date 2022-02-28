USC's Drew Peterson named Pac-12 Player of the Week again

For the second time this month, USC's Drew Peterson was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week.

The veteran 6-foot-9 guard continued his late-season surge with two big performances in road wins over Oregon State and Oregon.

Against the Beavers, Peterson dropped in 23 points and 10 rebounds, hitting all 8 of his free throws (including a pair with 26 seconds left in the second overtime), in a 94-91 double-overtime win in Corvallis, Ore.

Then against the Ducks, Peterson scored 20 points with 8 rebounds, including the ultimate game-winning 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds left in a 70-69 win in Eugene, Ore.

Peterson previously won the Pac-12 Player of the Week honor for the week of Feb. 7-13.

In his last five games, he's averaging 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game and has connected on 14 of 25 3-pointers (56 percent).

No. 16 USC hosts No. 2 Arizona on Tuesday night at Galen Center before closing the regular season on Saturday at No. 17 UCLA.