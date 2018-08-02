USC's Top 5 Underdogs
They're not necessarily in the spotlight. These weren't the biggest USC recruits at their respective positions. But after having a limited role in 2017, the following players are now in position to make a sizable impact in 2018.
Vavae Malepeai, tailback
The redshirt sophomore from Hawaii played well despite limited carries as a backup last year, racking up 261 yards on a healthy 5.3-yard clip. With Stephen Carr coming off back surgery, there's always the chance USC leans on more of a committee, especially early in the season. Malepeai seems destined to be the Trojans' No. 2 back, regardless of the starter.
At a stout 6-feet, 215 pounds, he runs with a violent and purposeful style that is unique to this roster. He's shown in practice he can be a threat in the passing game, though that hasn't manifested in games (he caught three passes for 5 yards last season). His versatility makes him a candidate to play on any down. The only question is, how many will he play?
Brandon Pili, defensive tackle
He was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention as a rookie. So why is he on this list? Well, because nothing is promised for him as far as playing time. Pili heads into training camp tasked to beat out Marlon Tuipulotu, who was starting last September as a true freshman before lingering back issues cut his season short, and Jay Tufele, one of the most improved players on the roster since the Cotton Bowl.
And yet, don't be surprised if the massive sophomore seizes the lead role and excels in Year 2. Pili pairs incredible size (6-4, 325) with uncanny athleticism, allowing him to clog running lanes and create penetration from the interior. USC, coming off an unsatisfactory season stopping the run, needs exactly what Pili appears capable of providing.
