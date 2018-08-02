They're not necessarily in the spotlight. These weren't the biggest USC recruits at their respective positions. But after having a limited role in 2017, the following players are now in position to make a sizable impact in 2018.

The redshirt sophomore from Hawaii played well despite limited carries as a backup last year, racking up 261 yards on a healthy 5.3-yard clip. With Stephen Carr coming off back surgery, there's always the chance USC leans on more of a committee, especially early in the season. Malepeai seems destined to be the Trojans' No. 2 back, regardless of the starter.

At a stout 6-feet, 215 pounds, he runs with a violent and purposeful style that is unique to this roster. He's shown in practice he can be a threat in the passing game, though that hasn't manifested in games (he caught three passes for 5 yards last season). His versatility makes him a candidate to play on any down. The only question is, how many will he play?