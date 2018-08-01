The premise is simple: If these players are great, USC can be too. Here are five Trojans who can swing the 2018 season.

The USC roster has carried a clear-cut No. 1 receiver for what seems like forever (every season since 2000 has featured at least one wideout with 790 yards). That title doesn’t seem as obvious this offseason, with Pittman, a junior, and redshirt sophomore Tyler Vaughns at the top of the depth chart, both poised to pick up a large share of targets. Whereas Vaughns showed his abilities consistently throughout the season, racking up over 800 receiving yards, Pittman really emerged near the end of 2017, bursting onto the scene with a series of impressive performances.



Pittman’s physical tool set is unmatched on the roster -- a towering 6-foot-4 frame with an enormous catch radius and surprising speed. If Pittman continues on the developmental trajectory he embarked on late last season, he could be one of the biggest red zone threats the Trojans have had in a while.

