USC's Five Biggest X Factors
The premise is simple: If these players are great, USC can be too. Here are five Trojans who can swing the 2018 season.
Michael Pittman, wide receiver
The USC roster has carried a clear-cut No. 1 receiver for what seems like forever (every season since 2000 has featured at least one wideout with 790 yards). That title doesn’t seem as obvious this offseason, with Pittman, a junior, and redshirt sophomore Tyler Vaughns at the top of the depth chart, both poised to pick up a large share of targets. Whereas Vaughns showed his abilities consistently throughout the season, racking up over 800 receiving yards, Pittman really emerged near the end of 2017, bursting onto the scene with a series of impressive performances.
Pittman’s physical tool set is unmatched on the roster -- a towering 6-foot-4 frame with an enormous catch radius and surprising speed. If Pittman continues on the developmental trajectory he embarked on late last season, he could be one of the biggest red zone threats the Trojans have had in a while.
Jordan Iosefa, linebacker
Uchenna Nwosu’s departure from the Coliseum for StubHub Center leaves a vacancy at the strong-side linebacker spot alongside returning starters Cameron Smith, John Houston and Porter Gustin. Nwosu’s productivity as a pass rusher from that spot (61 QB pressures, second most in the country among Power-5 edge players, per Pro Football Focus) played a huge part in the Trojans defense leading the nation in sacks last season.
The 6-foot-2 Iosefa brings a similar frame and athleticism as his predecessor, and if he plays anywhere near as well as Nwosu, it’ll go a long way for USC. Iosefa picked up plenty of experience last season as one of defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast’s favorite backups. He even started in seven games. The junior demonstrated an impressive ability to shed blocks in pursuit of the ball and strong tackling. A strong year from Iosefa could give USC one of the most dominant linebacker units in the country.
