USC brought in 17 freshman in 2018 and there's a real chance we'll see all of them play.

The new redshirt rules allow players to participate in up to four games -- and it doesn't matter which four, bowl games included -- without burning their redshirt. This opens the door for all the newcomers to play. It remains to be seen how Clay Helton utilizes the option, but when I asked him about it on Pac-12 Media Day he indicated that he would like to get everyone on the field at some point this year.



The Class of 2017 didn't have that luxury, of course, and as a result about half of USC's 24 signees were sidelined in Year 1. Between redshirts and rookies, the Trojans head into 2018 with 29 freshmen.

Below is a list of first- and second-year players who are currently best positioned to earn significant playing time this season. (Note: This list is not final; it's based on where things stand going into training camp.)