No, Pac-12 After Dark is no more, and yet USC will nonetheless return to that viewing window this fall when it hosts Rutgers at 8 p.m. PT (11 p.m. ET) on a Friday night, Oct. 25.

FOX Sports announced its full FOX College Football Friday schedule on Wednesday. The Trojans will now face the Scarlet Knights for the first time in program history with the game airing after Game 1 of the World Series that Friday night.

USC will play six home games in 2024, welcoming Big Ten opponents Wisconsin, Penn State, Rutgers and Nebraska to the Coliseum as well as non-conference foes Utah State and Notre Dame. USC will visit Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland, Washington and UCLA on the road.

The Trojans open the 2024 season on Sept. 1 with a neutral site game against LSU at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas airing on ABC at 4:30 p.m. PT.