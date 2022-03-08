USC's Isaiah Mobley and Drew Peterson named first-team All-Pac-12

USC landed two players on the 10-man All-Pac-12 first-team, as the conference announced Isaiah Mobley and Drew Peterson as selections Tuesday.

Mobley was also honorable mention Pac-12 All-Defensive Team, and Boogie Ellis as an All-Pac-12 honorable mention.

Mobley leads the Trojans in scoring (14.6 points per game) and rebounding (8.5 per game), is tied for the team lead with 27 blocks and ranks second with 3.1 assists per game.

Peterson ranks second on the team in scoring (12.5 PPG), tied for second in rebounding (6.4 per game) and first in assists (3.4 per game). He was twice named the Pac-12 Player of the Week in February.

Ellis is third on the Trojans in scoring at 12.2 PPG.

USC (25-6) is the No. 3 seed in the Pac-12 tournament this week in Las Vegas, and opens play Thursday at 8:30 p.m. PT against the winner of No. 6 Washington and No. 11 Utah.

Regular-season champ Arizona nearly swept the major Pac-12 honors as Bennedict Mathurin was named the conference player of the year, Christian Koloko was tabbed the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player, Pelle Larsson the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year and Tommy Lloyd the John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

Stanford's Harrison Ingram was chosen the league's Freshman of the Year.

See the full list of Pac-12 honorees here.