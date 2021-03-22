TrojanSports - USC's Isaiah Mobley hoping to build on strong NCAA tournament debut

Throughout this USC basketball season, in every game broadcast and across both local and national media coverage, the "Mobley brothers" have been a predominant storyline.

And yet, they are two very different stories.

Freshman Evan Mobley is the Pac-12 Player of the Year, the second-team All-American, the projected NBA lottery pick and the focal point of every defensive gameplan.

Sophomore Isaiah Mobley is a key rotation cog, a willing role player who is still developing offensively while trying to make a consistent impact game to game on the defensive end.

During the Trojans' NCAA tournament debut Saturday, though, the brothers did indeed share the spotlight in No. 6-seed USC's 72-56 win over No. 11 Drake in Indianapolis, Ind.

Younger brother Evan played his familiar star role with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks, while older brother Isaiah had one of his best games of the season with 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting along with 5 rebounds -- a game he says gave him a confidence boost.

"It did a lot. It helped me out. I always try to carry myself with a lot of pride and confidence. I feel like throughout this whole postseason I've been playing pretty well, but last game felt really good, especially to get my first tournament win," Isaiah Mobley said Sunday, reflecting back on that performance. "My confidence went up a lot starting the game off with a dunk, that was pretty cool. And I kind of played with an extra chip on my shoulder not being able to play here last year with my guys, the seniors and all that stuff. So I'm excited and hopefully I can carry that confidence in and that shooting and performance into the next game with Kansas."

USC (23-7) takes on No. 3 Kansas (21-8) on Monday night (6:40 p.m. PT on CBS) in the second round of the NCAA tournament, and the Trojans would love to think that both Mobleys can again play leading roles.

Again, that hasn't necessarily been the way the season has played out to this point.

Isaiah Mobley averages 9.2 points and 7.3 rebounds, but the offense has been unpredictable at times. He had averaged 6.7 points over the previous seven games before Saturday, only once topping 8 points once in that span.

For that matter, much of USC's scoring outside of Evan Mobley has been unpredictable. Tahj Eaddy has been pretty reliable, Drew Peterson has had moments and flourishes and has been surging again of late, Isaiah White has chipped in the occasional big scoring night and then Isaiah Mobley has remained a work-in-progress on that end of the floor.

His 15 points vs. Drake were his most since Feb. 17, when he scored a season-high 20 against Arizona State. So the potential is there (he also had 18 points against Washington early in the season), and whenever it comes together as it did Saturday, there is renewed hope that could spark more to come.

Either way, Enfield has continued to praise the sophomore forward's totality of contributions.

"He doesn't have to score a lot of points to be effective. He's our best defender on the interior, he can switch on guards, he's improved dramatically from a defensive end, and he really is a good complement to Evan and Chevez [Goodwin] because he can do a lot of the things -- he sees things [things] as they're happening or in advance, he's able to anticipate things defensively," Enfield said. "And then we can switch him on guards and he's become a very good switch defender at giving guys cushions, making them drive towards him, using his length to challenge or block a shot, so I can't say enough about his defensive improvement.

"Offensively, he has been inconsistent at times this year, but he's been playing very good basketball lately. I think that you saw a very efficient game from him [Saturday] and he just has to keep giving us that productivity. If we have a chance to advance on Monday, he needs to play a good game."

One area that has held Isaiah Mobley back has been at the foul line where he's shooting just 52.4 percent on 105 attempts. His 45.9-percent shooting overall is also lower than perhaps the Trojans would like from a 6-foot-10 forward who takes most of his shots around the rim -- he just isn't a polished enough finisher yet. But there is an emerging facet of his offensive game that is notably intriguing.

Mobley has the highest 3-point shooting percentage (40 percent) of any player on the team with at least 30 attempts and he's 5 for 6 from long distance over the last three games dating back to the start of the Pac-12 tournament. In fact, 42 percent of his made 3s have come in those last three games, reflecting a fresh willingness to let it fly from deep.

"I watched some of my film throughout the regular season before coming in and playing in the Pac-12 [tournament] and just tweaking a couple little things. The misses that I had weren't necessarily all bad misses, but I wasn't holding my follow-through, so now I've been making a point to do so and I've been having success with it both in practice and in games so I plan to just keep on doing that and keep on shooting it," he said.

Overall, he added that it's been an ongoing process for him this season finding his role offensively with an almost entirely new set of teammates.

Now that every game could be the last, the Trojans are hoping Mobley's confidence-boost carries over into Monday night (and beyond).

"Evan and Tahj play a big part in [our scoring] throughout the season, so I've just been trying to figure out my role, and I feel like I finally -- it's a little late but really have that role, what I can do and where I can help us consistently," he said. "So I plan to hopefully just carry that out as long as we keep on dancing."