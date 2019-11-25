Those who have followed USC football over the last year have long known that Michael Pittman is one of the top wide receivers in the country, and after a dominant senior season the national college football audience has now reached the same conclusion.

Pittman was named one of three finalists for the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, which recognizes the top FBS wide receiver, it was announced Monday.

Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and LSU's Ja'Marr Chase are the other finalists. The winner will be announced on Dec. 12 during the Home Depot College Football Awards show, which airs on ESPN.

Pittman has racked up 95 receptions for 1,222 yards and 11 touchdowns this season for the Trojans despite often being the focal point of the opposing defense and being part of a deep receiving corps in which Amon-Ra St. Brown (68-879-6) and Tyler Vaughns (68-858-6) have also garnered a high volume of targets.

"That would be huge to just get that and bring it back and share it with this great university," Pittman said of the Biletnikoff Award. "That would just be a testament to our wideout group because all of us are deserving of that and it would be a great thing to bring back."

The award is voted on by a committee comprised of college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners and other former receivers.

Lamb, the Oklahoma junior, has 46 catches for 999 yards and 14 touchdowns -- averaging an impressive 21.7 yards per catch -- for the 10-1 Sooners.

Chase, a sophomore at LSU, has 63 catches for 1,260 yards and 15 touchdowns for the unbeaten No. 1-ranked Tigers.

Both of those wideouts have one more regular-season game plus a conference championship game to impress voters, while Pittman will not play again before the award is decided as USC has completed its regular-season schedule.

He delivered big in his final showcase, though, matching his career-high with 13 receptions Saturday vs UCLA while finishing with 104 yards and 2 touchdowns. He has five 100-yard receiving games, including four with at least 145 yards. His defining performance, of course, came against Utah when he caught 10 passes for 232 yards and a touchdown to deliver the Utes their only loss of the season.

Pittman was the biggest factor in the Trojans' biggest win as he accounted for almost half of third-string QB Matt Fink's 21 completions in that game, routinely winning jump balls and even coming down with some catches in double coverage.

He ranks tied for fourth nationally with 7.9 receptions per game and tied for 10th in receiving yards per game (101.8). His 95 catches are tied for the fifth most in a season in USC history, his 1,222 receiving yards are the 10th most and his 11 TDs are tied for ninth, but he should continue to climb those lists with what he's able to do in the Trojans' bowl game.

Meanwhile, Lamb has five games with at least 135 yards, though he also has five games with 3 catches for less. His defining performance came in Oklahoma's win over rival Texas when he caught 10 passes for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Chase has seven 100-yard games, including a pair of 200-yard receiving performances -- 10 catches for 229 yards and 4 TDs vs. Vanderbilt and 8 catches for 227 yards and 3 TDs vs. Ole Miss. He had 6 catches for 140 yards and a TD in the Tigers' big win over Alabama. Chase ranks first nationally with 126 receiving yards per game.



As for Pittman, he has already claimed one honor of distinction for his work this season.

At USC's team banquet Sunday night, he was named the Trojans' 2019 MVP.