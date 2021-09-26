USC's Mo Hasan leads Skid Row food delivery in continuing off-field pursuit

Quarterback Mo Hasan's hopes to potentially contribute on the field for USC were dashed when he sustained a season-ending knee injury back in the spring, but he continues to make a real impact off the field.

On Sunday afternoon, Hasan is leading another event through his non-profit organization Second Spoon, which in this case is an offshoot of USC's "Zero Waste" game this weekend -- part of a Pac-12 initiative that has league schools competing to divert waste from landfills and use innovative methods to expand sustainability efforts.

Hasan's role is to take the food that was leftover from the Trojans' game Saturday night in the Coliseum and deliver it to the homeless on L.A.'s Skid Row via the converted FedEx truck Second Spoon runs.

By now Hasan and his crew are plenty familiar to that community.

"It's really cool, actually. Especially here in L.A., just because everyone's such big Trojans fans, they've kind of grown to know us as we've continued to go and be more consistent with the delivery," he said. "So they know, like, 'Oh, these are the football players, the student-athletes.' And the interactions are fun too. ... It's a fun, loose, interactive deal. We're playing music, we're doing the whole thing. We're just kind of chopping it up."

Hasan, who joined USC in the fall of 2020 initially as a graduate transfer walk-on, says he and teammates did these events almost every week during the summer, usually with leftover food from the Trojans' dining facility.

He'd get anywhere from 8-12 teammates joining the effort each time depending on availability, with some consistent mainstays.

"Vavae [Malepeai], that's my guy, he's always there," Hasan said.

What's even more impressive is the origin of how this started and the scope of what it's become.

Hasan had just finished up his redshirt freshman season at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas back in 2017 with plans to enroll mid-year at Vanderbilt. But he ended up spending that spring rehabbing an injury back home in Miami, and from there an idea was hatched.

"I had a lot of free time on my hands and I always had that idea in the back of my head where we can distribute surplus foods from restaurants and dining halls and grocery stores and all that, so I just kind of took advantage of that time," he said. "... It made too much sense and there was no one filling the need as far as I can tell."

So he put together his non-profit and started fundraising. The first step was to acquire a food truck to become the means of delivery for the operation.

"They're actually really expensive. If you bought one with a kitchen it would probably be like $150,000-$200,000 minimum, so we weren't able to get anything near that. But I had a fundraiser where I just invited a bunch of people and it was kind of a gala setting where we had like a silent auction and tickets and all that stuff, and we raised upwards of $15,000," he said. "Which obviously is very far off the $200,000 mark, so we had to get creative and I found a used FedEx truck on Craig's List and I just figured I could probably transform this into a food truck. So we got it wrapped, got a window cut out and made some modifications inside. We still use that original truck in Miami. We have four right now."

That's right, Second Spoon is up and running in Miami with the original converted FedEx truck, plus other "Hunger Relief Mobiles" in Nashville (started during his time at Vanderbilt), Los Angeles obviously and in Baton Rouge, La.

"It's student-athlete led, so usually there will be a point man or woman, student-athlete, who will coordinate with whoever they're getting the food from," he explained. "Usually it's the athletic dining hall itself, so I know them all as well, just constant communication. ... The Miami one is simple enough because a lot of my buddies play for the Hurricanes, and Vandy I've played with all those dudes as well."

So what does a used FedEx truck go for, out of curiosity?

"It depends on what the used FedEx truck market is at that point, which I guess is a funny thing to say," Hasan says. "But during COVID it actually kind of exploded because a lot of people started food truck businesses. So back then, for like a 14 or 16-footer, maybe like $8,000 and that's excluding any kind of [modifications] you'd need afterward."

Hasan noted that the idea of working in an event tied to the "Zero Waste" game concept was suggested to him by USC sports information director Tim Tessalone.

The official news release tied to the overall "Zero Waste" game described the initiative as diverting 90 percent or more of waste materials from the landfill or incinerator, through recycling, composting or other repurposing.

Since launching its participation in the "Zero Waste" program in 2012, the Coliseum has diverted over 1,000 tons of waste from landfills, hand sorting every piece of gameday waste to ensure it ends up in the proper waste stream, per the news release.

As for Hasan, he was happy to have a good opportunity to fire up the old FedEx truck, which has many miles ahead for it.

Hasan is listed as a redshirt senior this year, but he technically has more eligibility and plans to return to USC next year, providing depth in the QB room.

All the while continuing to grow his work off the field into the future.

"As far as Second Spoon, I want to see where it goes. I want to continue scaling it," he said. "We've been lucky and blessed and fortunate enough to talk to some donors actually. Allstate as of a few days ago will be donating $10,000 as well in addition to some other donors we're talking to. I think it allows us to continue doing what we're doing in our existing locations and also look at some other spots we think would be really cool to expand to as well."