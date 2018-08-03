USC's 2018 signing class has been favorably compared to the Class of 2015. We won't know for several years who the best players are from this latest haul, but over the course of the next few months we'll see which of these newcomers makes an immediate impact. Below are the five players we feel heading into training camp are primed for the best freshman seasons.



JT Daniels, quarterback

The weight of the world seems to rest on the freshman’s shoulders as he begins his USC career, with many already pegging him next in the long line of legendary USC quarterbacks. This is all in spite of the fact he has yet to go through his first official practice, much less beat his competition. And although the battle with Matt Fink and Jack Sears is currently too close to ensure Daniels will be under center for the first offensive snap of the season opener, there’s a good chance he claims the job sooner rather than later.

The high school state champion and Gatorade High School Player of the Year brings incredible accuracy and anticipation to the table, far ahead of any freshman we’ve seen in a long while. Should he impress the coaches to the point that he seizes the mantle of QB1, he’ll be expected to not only guide the offense but simultaneously deliver on what will be raised expectations. Just a month from now we could be talking about the single most important player on this team.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, wide receiver

The five-star receiver arrives to campus with his high school quarterback of three years in tow, a connection that’ll certainly prove fruitful for both if they share the field this season. However, St. Brown’s impact this season won’t necessarily be dependent upon Daniels winning the QB job. St. Brown is going to play regardless. And we're guessing he'll produce. His otherworldly route running and hands make him a dangerous target wherever he lines up.

He certainly made an impression on media and teammates alike in player-run practices. But before his All-American plaque is bronzed, there is that little issue of where exactly he'll play. Sources have indicated St. Brown might remain outside and that Velus Jones will likely open the season as the starting slot receiver. This would be an interesting arrangement given the presence of perimeter options Tyler Vaughns and Michael Pittman. Stay tuned.



Talanoa Hufanga, safety

Freak athletes with good football instincts have a knack for forcing their way onto the field, no matter how young they are. The 6-1, 215-pound Hufanga seems to fit that bill, after a spring in which he was one the defense's biggest playmakers. His nose for the ball and fluid movement immediately stood out. He primarily worked at free safety, behind Marvell Tell, but you wonder if it's only a matter of time before he gets some run alongside Tell at strong safety, where competition figures to be tight.

The odds would be stacked against him winning that spot outright over the veterans, but it's not a stretch to expect him to be a regular on special teams and perhaps part of a rotation at safety. If spring was any indication, he'll make the most of these opportunities and ultimately win more playing time.

Kana'i Mauga, outside linebacker

Speed off the edge never goes out of fashion, and the team definitely has a need for it after the departure of Uchenna Nwosu. Mauga has speed to burn, and the fact that he’s bulking up from 220 to 240 by the start of the season only makes that scarier. Although Jordan Iosefa is poised to start at that outside linebacker spot, there’ll be plenty of rotational pass-rushing snaps up for grabs that Mauga could definitely snag.

Having a speedster like him screaming off the edge could be a coup for the defense on passing downs. He earned rave reviews in spring from Clancy Pendergast, whose praise is as rare as playing time for his reserves. Don't be surprised if Mauga breaks the mold and stars on special teams in Year 1 while collecting a handful of sacks.



Palaie Gaoteote, inside linebacker