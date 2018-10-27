For as poorly as USC played for most of the first two quarters -- and it was bad -- the Trojans were somehow poised to seize full control of this game in the third quarter.

Quarterback Jack Sears, finding his confidence after halftime in his USC debut, threw his best pass of the day to hit Tyler Vaughns in stride down the seam for what momentarily looked to be the Trojans' fourth straight touchdown.

But Vaughns couldn't hold onto to the 45-yard strike.

A couple plays later, N'Keal Harry reeled off a 92-yard punt return touchdown with some terrific blocking and nimbleness down the right sideline to put Arizona State back on top for good, on the way to a 38-35 win over USC inside the Coliseum.

Just when it looked like these Trojans were going to pull off an in-game turnaround for once and somewhat stem their struggles and the concurrent wave of negativity building as this season slugs on, it all came undone.

In the end, that only made this loss that much more frustrating.

Anybody who watched the first half -- and many of those fans were long gone by the time the second half started Saturday -- would have thought the Sun Devils (4-4, 2-3 Pac-12) were well on their way to victory at that point.

USC (4-4, 3-3) was giving its fans flashbacks to that dreadful loss at Utah last week when it blew a 14-point headstart. This time, Tyler Vaughns had put the Trojans up quickly on an 82-yard punt return touchdown, only to see that lead turn into a deficit 6 minutes, 30 seconds later.

Sears, filling in for starter JT Daniels (concussion), had turned the ball over on his first drive, uncomfortably flipping an option pitch high and off the hands of running back Aca'Cedric Ware. Arizona State recovered the fumble at the USC 3 and scored two plays later on an Eno Benjamin run for a 14-7 lead.

The Trojans were giving their fans flashbacks to a lot of bad moments this season, for that matter -- the kind of moments where things go from bad to worse to worse with no adjustment.

The Sun Devils, who had lost four of their last five games, were leading 24-7 late in the second half, having already run for 166 yards while gashing the USC defense time and again.

And then everything changed -- seemingly.

Sears started to build confidence, opening USC's final drive of the first half with a 22-yard rush. Arizona State was flagged for a pass interference penalty on tight end Josh Falo on third down to extend the drive and Sears eventually capitalized, rolling out to his right and hitting Michael Pittman for a 6-yard touchdown.

Sears then moved the Trojans down the field on the opening series of the third quarter, completing 4-of-4 passes for 54 yards to set up an 8-yard Velus Jones jet sweep touchdown.

That made cut the Sun Devils' lead to 24-21, and on the first play of the ensuing series, cornerback Iman Marshall jarred the ball out of ASU quarterback Manny Wilkins' hands after a 10-yard rush. Jonathan Lockett recovered for USC and the Trojans scored on the next play as Sears tossed a lateral to Vaughns, who fired a 36-yard strike to Pittman in the end zone.

Suddenly, the Trojans were leading 28-24, showing fight, threatening to pull a positive out of this once-wayward game.

Arizona State later missed a 50-yard field goal and Sears uncorked that beautiful deep shot to Vaughns and ...

And that's the what-if the Trojans walked out of the Coliseum with hanging over their heads.

USC would pass up an opportunity for a potential game-tying field goal midway through the fourth quarter and instead got stuffed on a long fourth-and-1 rushing attempt.

And Arizona State later sealed the win on a 45-yard touchdown scamper by Wilkins to make it a two-score game with 1:23 to play.

Sears added another highlight late on a 52-yard touchdown pass to Vaughns with 35 seconds left, but the Trojans couldn't recover the ensuing onside kick, ending the game there.

Sears salvaged his own performance, finishing 20-of-28 passing for 235 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions (with the fumbled pitch). Pittman had 6 catches for 86 yards and 2 touchdowns, continuing his recent tear. And Vaughns tallied 4 catches for 76 yards and a score, along with his passing and punt return touchdowns.

But in the end, this can only be looked at as yet another painful loss for the Trojans' growing collection.

This is now officially a lost season for the program, if it wasn't already.

And that wave of negativity and frustration within the fan base doesn't figure to crest anytime soon.