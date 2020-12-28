TrojanSports - USC's Talanoa Hufanga named a First-Team AP All-American

The honors and accolades keep piling up for USC junior safety Talanoa Hufanga -- and deservedly so.

Hufanga was named a First-Team Associated Press All-American on Monday, after already receiving first-team All-American honors from USA Today, The Athletic, ESPN.com and CBSSports.com, as well as being named the Pac-12's Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year.

Hufanga led the Trojans in tackles with 62 -- 21 more than any other player on the team -- and ranked 19th nationally with 10.33 tackles per game. Every player ahead of him on that list was a linebacker. Hufanga also led USC with 4 interceptions (coming in four straight games) and 2 forced fumbles, and he ranked second with 3 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. His 0.67 interceptions per game ranked third nationally.

Even in a shortened six-game season, his highlight reel was full.

Against Washington State, with the Trojans down two of their three main linebackers, Hufanga essentially played middle linebacker for the team and had 9 tackles, a sack and an interception.

The next week against UCLA, he tallied 17 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and 2 tackles for loss. His pick, which would have been returned for a touchdown if not for an inconsequential block in the back, helped key USC's late comeback vs. the Bruins while leading directly to a short touchdown sequence.

In general, he just so often seemed to be in the right place at the right time in the biggest of moments for the Trojans.

"During the offseason, I just wanted to try to step up my game in total. I think I definitely still have a lot to work on all around and a big emphasis this year for our whole team is just to run and hit and create turnovers," Hufanga said earlier this month. "So as much as we can to help the offense out, I got to make the most of all my opportunities I get. At the end of the day, just want to help our team win, anyway possible."

Hufanga was the eighth Trojan honored as Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, and he joins a storied list of USC All-Americans. He's the first USC player to earn any first-team All-American honors since Uchenna Nwosu and Ronald Jones II in 2017.