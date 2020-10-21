TrojanSports - USC safety Talanoa Hufanga confirms he's not limited in practice in any way

Talanoa Hufanga's name is somewhere near the top of the list of most important defensive players for USC this fall, and so it's an especially encouraging sign that the junior safety confirmed Wednesday that he is not limited in any way this preseason.

Hufanga, of course, broke his right collarbone during the 2018 season and again that next spring and then sprained that same right shoulder during last season, costing him two-plus games and leading to offseason surgery.

"I've been full-go. I've been cleared since June so everything that has been going on with us, every live period, every tackling period, I've been able to go the ground multiple times," Hufanga said Wednesday on a Pac-12 media opportunity. "It's been a blessing just to have the opportunity with our team, and to be back and be in this ball situation has been an opportunity of a lifetime for sure."

Hufanga has echoed the sentiments shared by teammates about this being a more physical camp than in previous years, with new defensive coordinator Todd Orlando instilling that mindset in the Trojans.

"Our coaches preach it to be a run and hit game. We want to be the best at that and ultimately we've got to practice like that, so to have those coaches is a blessing for us as we move forward," he said.

This is a big third season for Hufanga. If he can stay healthy and continue to perform at the high level he normally does when he's on the field -- 90 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles last season -- he could be climbing NFL draft boards this winter and spring.

But he says he isn't allowing himself to think about that at all just yet.

"For me, I just want to focus on the now. I'm a real big believer that we've just got to do things in the present," Hufanga said. "Things like that, we can't even look toward a national championship yet. We've got to worry about Arizona State at 9 a.m. in the Coliseum [Nov. 7]. One game at a time. ... God's timing is in his hands, I'm just trying to my best right now in the present."