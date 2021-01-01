TrojanSports - USC secondary takes another hit as CB Olaijah Griffin declares for draft

While he had gotten better each season, it remains unclear how much he had put himself on the national radar for NFL scouts. Perhaps he received his NFL draft grade and liked the projection -- it's also unknown when or if USC had received that feedback already from the league.

According to PFF, Griffin was targeted 17 times in six games, allowing 8 receptions for 101 yards and 0 touchdowns with 1 interception and 4 pass breakups. He was ranked the No. 3 cornerback in the Pac-12 by PFF and was USC's second-highest-graded defensive player (a well above-average 79.6). But he was slighted on the All-Pac-12 postseason team, receiving mere honorable mention status.

Hufanga was an expected departure, Griffin less so. Yes, 'OG' had a very impressive season, continuing his emergence as a lock-down corner and gaining the kind of respect throughout the conference that causes teams not to even test him much.

Junior cornerback Olaijah Griffin made the late night announcement on social media that he is declaring for the NFL draft, following the same decision by star safety Talanoa Hufanga just a day earlier.

It was just after midnight PT, as the calendar formally flipped to 2021 amid collective optimism that surely a better year was ahead, that such sentiment because less certain for the USC secondary.

So what does this mean for the Trojans? Well, it's a significant loss, certainly. USC had gone to a field-boundary corner system this year, with Griffin manning the field corner and rarely coming out of the game. He played 391 out of 419 defensive snaps -- the second-most on the team.

The field corner is the one responsible for covering the wider side of the field based on where the ball is lined up between the hashmarks. Chris Steele manned the boundary corner spot, with Isaac Taylor-Stuart working behind him.

Taylor-Stuart, a redshirt sophomore, played just 93 snaps after being in a fairly even timeshare with Steele in 2019. ITS certainly has the athleticism for the field corner position, but he's yet to show the consistent coverage skills that Griffin brought to that spot, and it's unclear how much the new defensive staff -- which reduced his role this year -- trusts his readiness for that role.

Sophomore Dorian Hewett was actually the second-team field corner behind Griffin, but he played only 11 defensive snaps. Hewett, a former track standout as well, also has the athleticism for the position, but he simply hasn't played enough to have judgable sample size. His biggest moment was making a spot start vs. Arizona in 2019 and playing a career-high 37 snaps that game.

Meanwhile, redshirt freshman Adonis Otey and sophomore Jayden Williams have been buried down the depth chart in their two years in the program.

Taylor-Stuart, who has posted multiple cryptic messages on Twitter dating back to last year about knowing his value and wanting an opportunity, should see this as a prime opportunity to assert himself. Like Griffin, he too was a 5-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class who has always possessed high-end athletic potential but was viewed as raw technically at the position.

A time share between ITS and Hewett seems most likely, but USC will also have at least two highly-rated freshmen looking to compete for roles as well in 4-star Prophet Brown and 4-star Jaylin Smith. Brown has a very similar profile to Taylor-Stuart in that he may be raw as a cornerback -- he was a highly-coveted running back prospect from Northern California before expressing his intentions to focus on defense in college. Smith, meanwhile, is a versatile playmaker who figured to plug in at the nickel spot initially.

USC is also hoping to land 4-star corner Ceyair Wright, who announces his college choice Saturday.

Either way, USC just got a lot less experienced in the secondary, losing its top safety and top cornerback. Those spots will be the key question marks and position battles through the spring and fall camp.