TrojanSports - USC sets start date for preseason camp, Clay Helton talks preparations

On Thursday, USC officially learned it would have a football season, and on Friday fans learned when the Trojans will formally start preseason training camp.

That will be Oct. 9, coach Clay Helton said.

"We get two weeks of preparation for training camp and then you have basically a four-week training camp leading up to the first game on Nov. 7," he said.

Much has been made about the Pac-12 starting later than all the other major conferences, including the Big Ten which announced last week it was getting a fall season back on track on Oct. 24, and even the Mountain West, which announced an Oct. 24 return on Thursday.

Helton, whose team has been working out since July (with some players arriving even earlier), was asked what more is going to be gained the next two weeks before the start of camp that hasn't already been accomplished. And he reiterated a point that was made clear Thursday -- that not every Pac-12 team has been on the same schedule.

"It's just a furthering advance of what we've been doing. It just gives us more time, it gives us the opportunity to continue to build with our players. But you've also got to remember, it's not just USC. Each university is in a different situation," Helton said. "Cal is in a totally different situation than USC because of the county they live in. Stanford, totally different situation to maybe us and UCLA because their geography."

So what exactly have the Trojans been doing in their preparations?

Since Aug. 24, USC has been permitted by the NCAA -- and has been taking advantage of -- the opportunity to have players spend 12 hours a week around the coaching staff, with a limit of 5 hours a week of on-field skill instruction. The rest of the time could be used for strength and conditioning, film study, team meetings, etc.

As of Friday, USC is cleared to move to a 20-hour-a-week model that allows up to 12 hours a week of on-field instruction, that they'll remain in through the start of camp.

Helton said his team is in "functional football shape" thanks to that time they've had already.

"We've been training for two months now working on soft tissue, working on joints, preparing for a training camp that now we look up and we have an opportunity to do coming up in the next two weeks," he said. "... I love where our team is right now as far as the preparation they put in since July to now, and now we've got six weeks to have the opportunity to compete and to play this game we love. [It was] a very happy football team yesterday, and it's really nice to get back to coaching."

Helton was asked to expound on exactly what the players have been doing as part of that training the last couple months, as the campus remains closed to the public -- including media.

"It's been really helpful the past couple weeks in this new 12-hour format to really get skill development, and that's been a huge piece and we really appreciate the NCAA for allowing us to do that," he said. "We were able to continue our strength training, we're now back in the weight room, which has been great to get back on the racks. We had been working outside and now were back in the weight room in our cohorts, but also being out on the field and being able to engage with their coaches in functional football movements, in the movements that they're going to have to do at an extremely fast pace.

"That's the biggest thing. We play the fastest, most violent game in the world, and it does take time to be able to train to do that and we've been able to do that over the last weeks because of that 12 hours the NCAA's given us. So it's allowed us to be able to use football equipment, to be able to engage with our coaches, to be trained in individual drill work and movements that they're going to be asked to do six weeks from now. ... It's really put us in a good position."

Helton was joined by wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and quarterback Kedon Slovis on his Zoom call with reporters Friday, and the players reiterated that sentiment.

"I think we're all ready for a season and we've been preparing for the last two or so months, so I'm ready to rock," St. Brown said.